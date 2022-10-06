Inter-district gang involved in 33 robberies busted, three held

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, October 5

The Garhshankar police have arrested three members of an inter-district gang of robbers and drug smugglers and seized 1,590 gm of intoxicants from them. The police claimed that the trio has confessed to having committed 33 robberies. There are three other members, who are at large.

SP (Investigation) Manpreet Dhillon and DSP Daljit Singh Khakh-led special investigation team (SIT) was formed to apprehend those carrying out assault, theft and robbery. Other members of the team were Garhshankar SHO Karnail Singh, Sub-Inspectors Ramandeep Kaur and Kuldeep Singh and ASI Mahinder Pal.

The DSP said that a checkpost was set up on the link road at Padrana. When the police party signalled a motorcycle to stop, riders tried to flee; however, they were apprehended. The suspects were identified as Chandip Singh, a resident of Bhana village at Mahilpur, Hardeep Singh, a resident of Panjoda village at Mehtiana, and Sukhwinder Singh, a resident of Ispur Mehtiana.

During the search of Chandip, 550 gm of intoxicating powder was recovered from him, 510 gm from Hardeep and 530 gm of intoxicants from Sukhwinder. A case against all three was registered.

During preliminary investigation, it came to light that they used to carry out the crime like snatching and robberies on deserted roads, main and link roads and on the belt of Bist Doab canal in Hoshiarpur, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar and Kapurthala (Phagwara) by waylaying commuters and police personnel and threatening them with weapons and inflicting injuries.

DSP Khakh said three more suspects — Manjinder Singh, a resident of Bhana, Gurbaksh Singh, a resident of Denowal Khurd and Paramjit Singh, a resident of Deron — were yet to be arrested. Raids were being conducted to arrest them.

