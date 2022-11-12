Inter-school debate held

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: An inter-school debate was organised at Mayor World School. Students from around 20 schools participated in this event and exhibited the power of their oration on the topic, ‘Student migration is a failure of the educational system in India’. The participants displayed their power of speech, progressive thinking and clarity of thought. Ruhani Khanna and Namya Arora from Cambridge Innovative School won the first position and the trophy. MGN Public School bagged the second position, followed by Swami Sant Dass Public School, Phagwara. Anantpal Singh from MGN Public School was declared the best speaker.

Cadets motivated to attend camp

Col Praveen Kabthial, Commanding Officer, 2 Punjab Batallion, NCC Jalandhar, visited Mehr Chand Polytechnic College for an annual visit. Principal Jagroop Singh, Capt Pankaj Gupta, Associate NCC officer and the NCC cadets heartily welcomed him with a floral greeting. He discussed the activities of the NCC to be carried out throughout year. He interacted with the cadets, motivated them to participate in upcoming NCC camp at LPU. JCO Sandeep Kumar guided the cadets for camp.

National Education Day celebrated

The Literary and Dramatics Club of Apeejay Institute of Management and the Engineering Technical campus organised a creative and slogan writing competition on the occasion of the National Education Day. The theme for Creative writing competition was, ‘Education as a Human Right’ and the theme for slogan writing was ‘Zoom time to real time’. Dr Rajesh Bagga, Director, motivated the students. In slogan-writing, Simran Kaur, Sayyam Ahuja and Harsh Dubey secured the top three positions. In creative writing, Manya Wadhera, Dilpreet Kaur, Manjeet Kaur Dhingra, Muskan Miglani and Divyanshu won the prizes.

Understanding Guru Nanak’s teachings

A seminar was conducted on the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev at Mohan Lal Uppal DAV College, Phagwara. Dr Harjinder Singh Dilgeer was the resource-person. The Sikh historian has translated the Guru Granth Sahib into English. The author of the New Mohankosh encyclopedia of Sikh literature, Punjab and Sikh History has written complete history of the Sikhs. He discussed Guru Nanak Dev’s bani, the founder of Sikhism. Dr Harjinder Singh Dilgeer spoke about Guru Nanak’s ideology, teachings and their impact on society, also about their relevance for today’s times to connect with God while living a modern lifestyle.

Student heads take charge

Apeejay School, Model Town, marked the day with the solemn event of its Investiture Ceremony for 2022 in the presence of Chief Guest Col Praveen Kabthiyal from 2 Punjab Battalion NCC, Army Wing. He is commissioned in Assam Rifles (1992). Col Parveen Kabhtiyal was welcomed by the Principal. The function began with lighting of lamp and melodious Saraswati Vandana invoking the blessings of goddess Saraswati. Praatik Kauldhar was inducted as the Headboy and Mishti Nagar as the Headgirl. Saksham Nayyar, Simarbir Kaur, Gurinder Shahi and Purneet Singh Parmar took oath as the Vice-Head boy, Vice-Head girl, School Cultural Captain and School Sports Captain, respectively.

INTER-SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL TOURNEY

Jalandhar Sahodaya Inter-School under-19 (girls and boys) volleyball tournament was organised at Sant Baba Bahg Singh International School, Khiala, under the guidance of Principal Ranjit singh. On this occasion, the Chancellor of Sant Baba Bhag Singh University, Baba Sarwan Singh was the chief guest. A total of 26 teams participated, including 23 teams of boys and three teams of girls from different schools. Among the boys, the teams of Sant Baba Bhag Singh International School, Mayor World School, DIPS School, St Soldier Divine School and Cambridge International School were declared as the winners. The winner among the girls teams was the team of DIPS Public School.

Extempore competition organised

Ramanujan Society of Department of Mathematics from PCM SD College for Women organised an extempore competition. The topics of the event were not only based upon mathematics but also from real life situations. Students of BA/ BSc Semester I, Semester III and Semester V participated with full enthusiasm. Santoshi of BSc (non-medical) Semester V secured first position, Parineeta of BSc (CSc) Semester V made it to second position and Ritika of BSc ( CSc) Semester III bagged third position. President Naresh Kumar Budhia and Principal Prof Pooja Prashar congratulated the students.

Rahul wins Chess championship

Rahul Kumar of BSc BEd (Medical) (Semester I) has brought laurels to Doaba College by winning the 5th National Chess Championship in U-21 category, organised by the Youth Sports Development Association (YSDA) India in Goa.

DAVIET’s Fresher’s Party

CHARISMA -2022, the mega annual Fresher’s Party of DAV Institute of Engineering and Technology was organised with great pomp and show. The ramp walk was a great hit with the audience. Mr Fresher title went to Aman Dogra while Bhupinder Kaur won the coveted Ms Fresher title. Arshdeep Kaur became Ms Smile. Mr Handsome title went to Manish Batra, Mr Dashing tag was won by Nikhil and Ms Charming title was grabbed by Kashish Khanna.