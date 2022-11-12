 Inter-school debate held : The Tribune India

Campus Notes

Inter-school debate held

Inter-school debate held

Students of Innocent Hearts School during a carnival in Jalandhar on Friday. Tribune Photo



Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: An inter-school debate was organised at Mayor World School. Students from around 20 schools participated in this event and exhibited the power of their oration on the topic, ‘Student migration is a failure of the educational system in India’. The participants displayed their power of speech, progressive thinking and clarity of thought. Ruhani Khanna and Namya Arora from Cambridge Innovative School won the first position and the trophy. MGN Public School bagged the second position, followed by Swami Sant Dass Public School, Phagwara. Anantpal Singh from MGN Public School was declared the best speaker.

Cadets motivated to attend camp

Col Praveen Kabthial, Commanding Officer, 2 Punjab Batallion, NCC Jalandhar, visited Mehr Chand Polytechnic College for an annual visit. Principal Jagroop Singh, Capt Pankaj Gupta, Associate NCC officer and the NCC cadets heartily welcomed him with a floral greeting. He discussed the activities of the NCC to be carried out throughout year. He interacted with the cadets, motivated them to participate in upcoming NCC camp at LPU. JCO Sandeep Kumar guided the cadets for camp.

National Education Day celebrated

The Literary and Dramatics Club of Apeejay Institute of Management and the Engineering Technical campus organised a creative and slogan writing competition on the occasion of the National Education Day. The theme for Creative writing competition was, ‘Education as a Human Right’ and the theme for slogan writing was ‘Zoom time to real time’. Dr Rajesh Bagga, Director, motivated the students. In slogan-writing, Simran Kaur, Sayyam Ahuja and Harsh Dubey secured the top three positions. In creative writing, Manya Wadhera, Dilpreet Kaur, Manjeet Kaur Dhingra, Muskan Miglani and Divyanshu won the prizes.

Understanding Guru Nanak’s teachings

A seminar was conducted on the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev at Mohan Lal Uppal DAV College, Phagwara. Dr Harjinder Singh Dilgeer was the resource-person. The Sikh historian has translated the Guru Granth Sahib into English. The author of the New Mohankosh encyclopedia of Sikh literature, Punjab and Sikh History has written complete history of the Sikhs. He discussed Guru Nanak Dev’s bani, the founder of Sikhism. Dr Harjinder Singh Dilgeer spoke about Guru Nanak’s ideology, teachings and their impact on society, also about their relevance for today’s times to connect with God while living a modern lifestyle.

Student heads take charge

Apeejay School, Model Town, marked the day with the solemn event of its Investiture Ceremony for 2022 in the presence of Chief Guest Col Praveen Kabthiyal from 2 Punjab Battalion NCC, Army Wing. He is commissioned in Assam Rifles (1992). Col Parveen Kabhtiyal was welcomed by the Principal. The function began with lighting of lamp and melodious Saraswati Vandana invoking the blessings of goddess Saraswati. Praatik Kauldhar was inducted as the Headboy and Mishti Nagar as the Headgirl. Saksham Nayyar, Simarbir Kaur, Gurinder Shahi and Purneet Singh Parmar took oath as the Vice-Head boy, Vice-Head girl, School Cultural Captain and School Sports Captain, respectively.

INTER-SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL TOURNEY

Jalandhar Sahodaya Inter-School under-19 (girls and boys) volleyball tournament was organised at Sant Baba Bahg Singh International School, Khiala, under the guidance of Principal Ranjit singh. On this occasion, the Chancellor of Sant Baba Bhag Singh University, Baba Sarwan Singh was the chief guest. A total of 26 teams participated, including 23 teams of boys and three teams of girls from different schools. Among the boys, the teams of Sant Baba Bhag Singh International School, Mayor World School, DIPS School, St Soldier Divine School and Cambridge International School were declared as the winners. The winner among the girls teams was the team of DIPS Public School.

Extempore competition organised

Ramanujan Society of Department of Mathematics from PCM SD College for Women organised an extempore competition. The topics of the event were not only based upon mathematics but also from real life situations. Students of BA/ BSc Semester I, Semester III and Semester V participated with full enthusiasm. Santoshi of BSc (non-medical) Semester V secured first position, Parineeta of BSc (CSc) Semester V made it to second position and Ritika of BSc ( CSc) Semester III bagged third position. President Naresh Kumar Budhia and Principal Prof Pooja Prashar congratulated the students.

Rahul wins Chess championship

Rahul Kumar of BSc BEd (Medical) (Semester I) has brought laurels to Doaba College by winning the 5th National Chess Championship in U-21 category, organised by the Youth Sports Development Association (YSDA) India in Goa.

DAVIET’s Fresher’s Party

CHARISMA -2022, the mega annual Fresher’s Party of DAV Institute of Engineering and Technology was organised with great pomp and show. The ramp walk was a great hit with the audience. Mr Fresher title went to Aman Dogra while Bhupinder Kaur won the coveted Ms Fresher title. Arshdeep Kaur became Ms Smile. Mr Handsome title went to Manish Batra, Mr Dashing tag was won by Nikhil and Ms Charming title was grabbed by Kashish Khanna.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Dera follower killing: Delhi Police arrest 3 shooters from Patiala, deceased Pradeep cremated in Faridkot

2
Punjab

Ferozepur jail deputy superintendent arrested for 'providing drugs, phones to inmates'

3
Nation

'Disagree' with Sonia Gandhi, says Congress on Rajiv Gandhi killers' release

4
Diaspora

Jasmeet Bains becomes first Indian-origin Sikh woman to be elected to California Assembly

5
Punjab

In crackdown on illegal mining mafia in Punjab, police arrest contractor Rakesh Chaudhary from Ropar

6
Nation

Supreme Court orders release of 6 convicts serving life sentence in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case

7
Entertainment

Kkusum-fame TV actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi passes away while working out in gym

8
Trending

Watch 'videshi bahu' plant onions on farm with 'desi saasu maa'; Internet gushes over German woman adapting to Indian culture

9
Trending

Watch show-stealer elderly woman perform bhangra on 'Dhol jageero da', 'Tera yaar bolda'

10
Nation

Arvind Kejriwal announces 10 guarantees before Delhi municipal polls

Don't Miss

View All
Sidhu Moosewala’s latest song Vaar, which is about legendary Sikh General Hari Singh Nalwa, gets one crore views within 24 hours of its release
Lifestyle

Sidhu Moosewala’s latest song Vaar, which is about legendary Sikh General Hari Singh Nalwa, gets one crore views within 24 hours of its release

Nihang finds love in Belgian kudi
Punjab

Nihang Sikh finds love in Belgian kudi

Poor students crack entrance, but unable to pay MBBS fee
Punjab

Poor students crack entrance in Punjab, but unable to pay MBBS fee

Shoaib Malik cheated on Sania Mirza, says Pakistan media; star couple thinking of separation after 12 years of marriage
Trending

Shoaib Malik cheated on Sania Mirza, says Pakistan media; star couple thinking of separation after 12 years of marriage

Sunny Leone picture used in Karnataka teachers’ examination admit card; probe ordered
Nation

Sunny Leone picture used in Karnataka teachers' examination admit card; probe ordered

Haryana girls break glass ceiling, line up for Army rally
Haryana

Haryana girls break glass ceiling, line up for Army rally

Chandigarh’s air quality dips to ‘poor’, experts blame it on farm fires
Chandigarh

Chandigarh’s air quality dips to ‘poor’, experts blame it on farm fires

Elon Musk 'tweets' lyrics of Bhojpuri song ‘Lollipop lagelu’ on Twitter but here’s a catch
Trending

Elon Musk 'tweets' lyrics of Bhojpuri song 'Lollipop lagelu' on Twitter but here's a catch

Top News

Himachal Pradesh Election 2022 LIVE updates: Single-phase polling begins for 68 assembly seats in the hill state

Himachal Pradesh Election 2022 LIVE updates: Amid cold weather voting picks up for 68 Assembly seats in hill state

BJP fights Congress and rebels; all eyes on key contenders f...

Brisk voting despite cold, netas seek blessings of local deities

Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: Brisk voting despite cold, netas seek blessings of local deities

CM Jai Ram Thakur asks people to vote in large numbers to help build ‘prosperous Himachal’

CM Jai Ram Thakur asks people to vote in large numbers to help build ‘prosperous Himachal’

The chief minister also responds to Prime Minister Narendra ...

Polling under way to elect sarpanches, panches in 9 Haryana districts

Polling under way to elect sarpanches, panches in 9 Haryana districts

The polling is being held for the post of 2,683 sarpanches a...

As farm fires in Punjab reach highest this season, Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor'

As farm fires in Punjab reach highest this season, Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor'

Minimum temperature settles at 12.6 degrees Celsius


Cities

View All

Suri murder: Police likely to take action against ‘negligent’ cops

Sudhir Suri murder: Police likely to take action against ‘negligent’ cops

Antique Buddha sculpture seized from Attari termed 'rarest of rare'

Battle of Saragarhi example of unparalleled zeal, courage: Nijjar

If Rajiv Gandhi's killers can be released, why not 'Bandi Singhs', asks SGPC chief

Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh's supporters continue stir against recarpeting work in Amritsar

Admn’s apathy at rock bottom, Nek Chand museum a dream

Chandigarh Admn’s apathy at rock bottom, Nek Chand museum a dream

Chandigarh mayoral poll results upheld by High Court

Chandigarh AQI level improves to 'moderate'

93 rounded up during search operations in Mohali, Fatehgarh Sahib, Rupnagar

JE suspended for failing to maintain cycle tracks in Chandigarh

As farm fires in Punjab reach highest this season, Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor'

As farm fires in Punjab reach highest this season, Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor'

Noida cops arrest 8 with over Rs 2 crore

SC refuses to ask Centre to respond to Dy CM's affidavit

Metro operations to be partially curtailed on Blue Line tomorrow

Trial runs for priority section to begin on main line in Dec

10 months on, streetlights yet to be made functional

10 months on, streetlights yet to be made functional

Elderly man's blind murder case solved, 3 in police net

Drug peddler held with illegal arms

Dengue stings 2 more in dist, tally reaches 326

Jalandhar: I-T Department asks industrialist, investor to furnish details

3 held with drugs, arms in Ludhiana

3 held with drugs, arms in Ludhiana

Panel formed to look into alleged encroachments on green belts in Ludhiana

Use plastic waste to build roads, Ludhiana civic body told

Stubble burning: 1K farmers fined, blacklisted in Ludhiana

Ludhiana shop owner loses Rs 5 lakh in currency exchange fraud

MC to buy smog gun to tackle air pollution

MC to buy smog gun to tackle air pollution

3-storey shop gutted, no one hurt

Rajpura man ends life; ex-MLA, son booked

Stones thrown at varsity prof's house, probe on

Delhi Police nab 3 for Dera Sacha Sauda follower's killing in Punjab's Kotkapura