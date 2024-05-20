Inter-state gang of robbers busted in Jalandhar

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 19

The Police Commissionerate claimed to have busted an interstate gang of robbers with the arrest of 11 suspects, including five women.

The recoveries The police recovered a gold necklace, a gold bangle, three pairs of gold earrings, a locket, four gold nose pins, two silver chains, two silver rings, one pair of silver ankle bracelets, one silver bracelet, one machete (daat), one car and two motorcycles.

Divulging details, Police Commissioner Swapan Sharma said NRI Sucha Singh filed a complaint with the police after some armed robbers broke into his house on the intervening night of December 22 and 23 last year. The suspects held them captive Sucha Singh and his wife, making off with gold ornaments and other valuables. Subsequently, a case under Sections 457 and 380 of the IPC was registered at the Rama Mandi police station.

Specialised police teams identified the main perpetrators. Those arrested include Rahul of Samana, Patiala, and presently residing in Noorpur Colony, Jalandhar, Harwinder Singh, alias Binder, of Sangrur, Seema Rani of Barnala, Rimpy, Anu, Chanda, Kavita, all residents of Dirbamandi village, Sangrur; and Gopal, Vicky, Sanjay Kumar and Sunny from Dirbamandi village, Sangrur, and currently staying as tenants in Noorpur Colony near water tank, Jalandhar.

Police officials said the gang had been operating across Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan. Women members of the gang played a crucial role in committing the crime by posing as handloom item sellers. Under this guise, they used to move from one colony to another colony, conducting recce of houses. They used to target houses where only elderly persons or women used to live. They said further investigations were on in the case.

