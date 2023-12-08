Inter-university youth fest: LPU lifts overall first runners-up trophy

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, December 7

With overall 29 top positions, Lovely Professional University (LPU) has won the overall first runners-up championship trophy in the inter-university youth festival held at GNDU campus in Amritsar. LPU contingent based on versatile performers won eight first positions, 13 second, and eight third positions. LPU stands as the only private university in the state to be at the prominent place for the last two years.

LPU Chanceller Ashok Kumar Mittal congratulated the hardworking talented students of the university and invoked them to keep up the winning spirit always alive in all of their endeavours as true all-rounders.

LPU students of different professional programmes and belonging to varied national and international regions demonstrated Punjab’s rich cultural heritage explicitly to win the coveted position.

In the four-day rigorous competitions, a total of 17 universities of the region had participated with thousands of their students in the festival.

Punjabi University, Patiala, has secured the second runners-up position, whereas PU Chandigarh is on the first winning position. Notably, it is for the second year straight that LPU has received the overall first runners-up trophy, leaving behind other participating government and private universities.

