Inter-Zonal Youth Festival held

Lyallpur Khalsa College

Jalandhar: Lyallpur Khalsa College, Jalandhar, won the first runner up trophy along with runner up trophies in music and folk events at Guru Nanak Dev University Inter-Zonal Youth Festival, and the teams were felicitated in the college campus. Governing Council President Balbir Kaur, Principal Jaspal Singh, Vice-Principal Jasreen Kaur handed over the trophies. Singh congratulated the team in-charges and the students for winning the trophy. He said the college won by standing first in four events, second in seven events and third in five events in the festival. Palwinder Singh, Dean Cultural Affairs, Dr Surinder Pal Mand, Dean Student Welfare, Sukhdev Singh, Head Music Department, Dr Harjinder Singh, in-charge (theatre), Dr Ajitpal Singh, in-charge (Fine Arts), Satpal Singh, in-charge (elocution and debate), and students were present at the ceremony.

DAV University

Scientists from around the world gathered at DAV University to underscore the crucial need to integrate recent healthcare advancements with ecological considerations to propel sustainable development. The scientists at the international conference ‘One Planet, One Health, One Future’ emphasised the urgency to investigate the surge in coronary diseases and heart attacks among the youth post-COVID outbreak. The two-day conference was organised in collaboration with Punjab State Council for Science and Technology, Punjab Pollution Control Board and Indian Science Congress Association (Chandigarh). It was inaugurated by Prof R C Sobti, former Vice-Chancellor of Panjab University, Chandigarh. DAV University launched an international journal of science and technology, ‘Pratyaksham Vigyanam’ and unveiled the conference souvenir.

Placement Drive

Lyallpur Khalsa College of Education for Women (LKCEW) organised a placement drive for final semester students in the college. Reputed schools of Jalandhar namely, Cambridge International School, IVY World School, La Blossom School, State Public School, Social Convent School, Sarv Hitkari School and other private schools visited the college. Written tests were conducted, teaching demos and interviews of students were also done. College Principal Dr Parminder Kaur proudly declared that LKCEW is the first B.Ed. college to organise placement for its students.

Competitive Examination Hub

The HMV Competitive Examination Hub under the aegis of Principal Ajay Sareen organised a guest lecture on the topic, ‘How to prepare for UPSC/PPSC Exam’. The resource person of the day was Dr Malkiat Singh, Deputy Director, AIS Centre, Guru Nanak Dev University. The event began with Singh’s formal welcome with a green planter. Binoo Gupta, coordinator of the HMV Competitive Examination Hub, highlighted the hub’s role in motivating the students for various competitive exams and cited example of their IAS alumnus Bhawna Garg, Smita Dawra and PCS HMV alumnus Sarojini Gautam Sharda, Babita Kler and Anupam Kler to encourage the students. She told they are also providing banking coaching and CA foundation classes to students. Singh talked about the power and charm of civil services. He guided the students about what, how and when to study.

Eklavya School

Eklavya School performed various academic activities and practicals for students. The main objective was to help students develop better memory, improve concentration and gain knowledge about science in daily life. JK Gupta, Chairman of the School, appreciated the efforts made by the science teacher to enhance the basic knowledge of students. He said this improves their analytical skills and prepares them for future challenges outside the classroom. Biology teacher Jasleen Kaur conducted a lab session for middle school students about the human respiratory system. Physics teacher Gaurav conducted a lab session for class XII on concave lens. Chemistry teacher Bharti Kalia conducted a session on salt analysis.

