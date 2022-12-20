Interactive session held for blind students

Hoshiarpur, December 19
The Disabled Persons Welfare Society today organised an interactive session for blind students on ‘Life is a struggle’ with Dr Ajay Bagga, a social activist & one-time Civil Surgeon.
While interacting with visually impaired students, Dr Ajay Bagga suggested them to make struggle a way of life. He said, “Blind persons are the messengers of God, and they are more intelligent than those who can see the world.”
He shared, “Majority of blind students belong to low socio-economic sections of society, and in order to bring their families get over financial issues, they should gain expertise in areas of their liking. Louis Braille, Helen Keller, Joaquin Rodrigo, Dr Abraham Nemeth and Ray Charles were some famous blind people. The braille system was invented by Louis Braille, and it was Helen Keller who promoted education for the blind. Joaquin was known for his guitar music and Dr Abraham was an American mathematician & Ray Charles was a renowned singer.”
He exhorted the students to follow in the footsteps of Beni Zephine and Pranjal Patil.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Dense fog engulfs north India; zero visibility in Bathinda and Amritsar, rail, road traffic hit
Visibility drops to 0 in Bathinda and Amritsar; in Agra it i...
3 Lashkar-e-Toiba militants killed in Shopian encounter
The encounter takes place at Munjh Marg village
60 pc of China, 10 pc of earth's population to be infected by covid in next 90 days; deaths likely to be in millions: Epidemiologist
Roughly 200 bodies are arriving each day at crematorium in C...
Allahabad High Court to hear plea against acquittal of minister Ajay Kumar Mishra in murder case
The case pertains to the murder of 24-year-old Prabhat Gupta...