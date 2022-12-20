Interactive session held for blind students

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, December 19

The Disabled Persons Welfare Society today organised an interactive session for blind students on ‘Life is a struggle’ with Dr Ajay Bagga, a social activist & one-time Civil Surgeon.

While interacting with visually impaired students, Dr Ajay Bagga suggested them to make struggle a way of life. He said, “Blind persons are the messengers of God, and they are more intelligent than those who can see the world.”

He shared, “Majority of blind students belong to low socio-economic sections of society, and in order to bring their families get over financial issues, they should gain expertise in areas of their liking. Louis Braille, Helen Keller, Joaquin Rodrigo, Dr Abraham Nemeth and Ray Charles were some famous blind people. The braille system was invented by Louis Braille, and it was Helen Keller who promoted education for the blind. Joaquin was known for his guitar music and Dr Abraham was an American mathematician & Ray Charles was a renowned singer.”

He exhorted the students to follow in the footsteps of Beni Zephine and Pranjal Patil.