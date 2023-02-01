Interior decoration activity organised

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: St Soldier Institute of Hotel Management and Catering Technology organised a theme-based interior decoration activity. Students Anirudh, Calvin, Harman Mahey, Amrit, Harmanjit, Monika, Akash, Komal, Amandeep etc. took part enthusiastically and decorated the room on theme such as anniversary, birthday, proposal and honeymoon. Activity was conducted under the leadership of Gautam Sodhi. Principal Sandeep Lohani encouraged the students for the theme-based interior decoration and briefed the innovation of students and told us that by many other creative ways we can decorate the room according to the occasion. HoD Kirti Sharma encouraged all the students, oversaw and managed the creativity of the students. Group chairman Anil Chopra, vice-chairperson of St Soldier Sangeeta Chopra appreciated and encouraged the efforts made by the institute.

Shrey shines in quiz contest

Shrey Thaper of Swami Sant Dass Public School, Phagwara, proved his mettle in general quiz competition and bagged the first position along with a cash prize of Rs 10,000. Pushpa Gujral Science City, Kapurthala, in collaboration with the National Institute of Technology, had organised the quiz for school students to celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. As many as 10 students of Swami Sant Dass Public School were selected in the quiz competition. About 300 students from 30 different schools participated in the competition. Anju Mehta, Principal, congratulated the student for his hard work and achievement and wished him good luck for his future endeavours.

Cadets attend army attachment camp

As many as 10 cadets of NCC Army Wing from HMV College and ANO Lt Sonia Mahindru attended army attachment camp at 18 Sikh Regiment. The camp had been a great learning experience for cadets. They got the opportunity to visit mechanised infantry battalion, aviation squadron, air gun shooting range, officers' mess and stadium. The cadets also attended the 7th Armed Forces Veteran Day celebration function, where they escorted and interacted with veterans, Veer Naris and gallantry awardees. Cadets also interacted with women officers, who told them about permanent commission and motivated them to join armed forces. Lectures on SSB, recruitment in armed forces, leadership and stress management were organised. Cadets were provided weapon training. During the camp, many infantry weapons were showcased to cadets.

Slogan-writing contest organised

Sahodaya inter-school slogan writing competition was conducted at Swami Sant Dass Public School. A total of 36 students from the district participated in the impromptu creativity checking competition. The teams were divided into two categories, first team for classes IX-X and the second for XI and XII with the topics of "Happiness" and "No wars respectively. The students encapsulated their ideas in short thought provoking slogans. The judges on the occasion were Dr Ramnita Saini, dean, innovation and associate professor, English, HMV College, and Anil Gupta, associate professor and head, Department of Applied Arts, Apeejay College of Fine Arts, Jalandhar. The event was presided over by Principal Sonia Mago and director Anju Mehta from Swami Sant Dass Public School, Phagwara. Overall championship trophy was bagged by Swami Sant Dass Public School, Jalandhar, and was handed over to Mayor World School, Jalandhar, being the host school.

Pariksha Pe Charcha

Keeping in view the upcoming examinations in all schools of DIPS chain, a discussion on examination was organised. Students and teachers of all the schools participated in the live session of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The PM gave suggestions to girl students to avoid the stress of examination. He inspired all the students to face the challenges in life with full confidence. CEO Monika Mandotra said it was very important for children to follow time table to get success in exams and life. When we do everything in a time-bound manner, we never lag behind. MD Sardar Tarwinder Singh said that such programmes were necessary to infuse new enthusiasm and energy in the children.

Tributes paid to Gandhi

The Martyr's Day was observed in Eklavya School to mark the death anniversary of the 'Father of the Nation'. Heartfelt tributes were paid to Mahatma Gandhi at Eklavya School. The morning assembly started by paying tribute to Mahatma Gandhi followed by his favourite prayer song 'Hey Ram'. Chairman JK Gupta said that the day reminded us the ideologies taught and used by Mahatma Gandhi based on truth and non-violence. Dilmeet, a student of Class VI, delivered a speech on the importance of Martyr's Day and teachings of great Mahatma. To pay tributes, senior school students presented a PPT that conveyed the message of 'Mahatma.