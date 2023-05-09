International conference on LPU campus

Phagwara, May 8
Lovely Professional University (LPU) organised the 7th international conference on computing sciences (ICCS-2023) in association with Russia’s Southern Federal University (SFedU) and Ethiopia’s Mizan- Tepi University. Here, authorities on computing from 21 nations including Russia, Malaysia, Ethiopia, South Korea and Sri Lanka interacted with thousands of LPU students, physically and virtually.
LPU Pro Chancellor Rashmi Mittal congratulated the organising team for continuing with the legacy of international conferences. She urged the students to be the change maker amid challenges and changes. She also advised them to stay ready for facing the shifting technologies every moment.
