BSc fashion designing students of St Soldier Management & Technical Institute during an industrial visit in Jalandhar.



Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: To celebrate International Day for Tolerance and Peace, a slogan writing competition was organised by the Anti Ragging and Discipline Committee of School of Engineering of Lyallpur Khalsa College Technical Campus. The students participated with full enthusiasm and chose interesting topics for slogan writing competition. The coordinators of the event were Silky and Aman Sharma from the faculty. Varinder Sidhu bagged the first position and Aditi got the second position.

College bags Trophy in Youth Festival

Lyallpur Khalsa College continued its impressive run in the field of cultural activities by winning the first runners up trophy of C-Zone, Youth Festival Guru Nanak Dev University Amritsar. The fest was held at by Guru Nanak Dev University Amritsar wherein 16 colleges of the region affiliated to the varsity competed in various categories. The college participated in 36 events and won the first runners up trophy by scoring 112 points. The college Principal Dr. Gurpinder Singh Samra informed that the college won first prize in seven events, second in 16 events, third in five events. It won the first prizes in bhangra, folk song, kavishri, classical Instrument (percussion), costume parade, geet/ghazal and luddi. Dr. Samra congratulated Dr. Palwinder Singh, Dean Cultural Affairs, teams incharge, staff and students of the college on this achievement. He also informed that the college teams were all set to compete in the upcoming Inter-Zonal Youth Festival being organised from November 19 to 21.

Prof Chawla declared best trainer

IK Gujral Punjab Technical University (IKGPTU) Dean Academic Prof Vikas Chawla has received the Best Communication Trainer of the Year Award for the year 2021-22. This award was announced to Prof Chawla in the engineering category. He was awarded this honour during the 16th Global Communication Conclave held in Kolkata. This conclave was organised by the Public Relations Society of India (PRCI). University Vice-Chancellor Nilkanth Avhad, IAS and Registrar Dr. S.K. Misra congratulated Prof. Chawla for this achievement. Registrar Dr. Misra said that this achievement of a senior member of the university is proof that the university faculty always does better. University spokesperson shared that the PRCI seeks nominations in various categories every year and the jury (selection panel) of senior officers of various categories associated with this body decides the claims on the basis of documents

DIPS shines in Punjab School Games

The students of DIPS schools have won the state level championship and made their place in the national camp. State level Punjab School Games Under-19 boys volleyball team secured first position in the championship. Naman, Fatehmeet Singh, Jashanjot, Bhavishya, Sujal and Chandan from DIPS School Suranussi were part of this team. Seeing the best performance of the players, Naman, Fatehmeet Singh, Chandan and Jashanjot were selected for the national camp. MD Tarwinder Singh said that it is a matter of great pleasure for DIPS chain.

Sports Meet at guru amar dass

The junior wing of Guru Amar Dass Public School took part in various sports events. Colourful balloons were released to mark the opening of the event. Children's fun race, relay race, dumbbells, yoga, self-defence and bhangra were the main attractions of the event. Parents of the students also participated in the fun games. In the end prizes were distributed to the winners. Dr Aparna Mehta, Principal, thanked the guests present. Ajit Singh Sethi, President, was the chief guest. Dr Sonika Singh, Vice Principal, greeted the guests present.

Seminar on de-addiction organised

A seminar was organised at Rayat Bahra Engineering College on creating a drug-free and corruption-free society, in which a large number of college students participated. Principal of the college, Dr. HPS Dhami, in his address to the students, said that along with harm to a person's body, intoxication also affects them physically and mentally. He said that corruption literally means corrupt practices.

Dental Checkup at cambridge int’l

Cambridge International School , Phagwara, collaborated with a team of senior dentists led by Dr Harjinder and his team members, Dr Hargundeep Kaur, Dr Simranjit Singh, Dr Priya, Dr Shyna, Dr Ashudeep to organise a three-day dental check-up and awareness camp in the school premises. The team of dentists along with para-medical staff carried out a comprehensive dental check-up on students from Class I to X. The camp included dental awareness talk, educating students about common dental ailments, especially stressing on tooth decay and gum diseases and the measures used to prevent them.

Sports Meet at phagwara school

Annual Sports Meet 2022 was held in Kamla Nehru Primary School, Hargobind Nagar, Phagwara. Parmjit Kaur Dhillon, Principal, and Jyoti Bhardwaj, school Headmistress, welcomed all the guests and parents. A 20 meter race was conducted for Grade Nursery tiny tods. UKG students showed their playing spirit in Drop the Ball race. Grade LKG explored their talent in 'Make the flower' and 30 meter race. Nursery Graders participated in Pick the ball race. Grade I to IV students presented Ring dance and Grade V students presented a mesmerised dance performance on 'Kar Har Maidaan Fateh'. Parents were flabbergasted by their kids' talent. School principal PK Dhillon appreciated the hard efforts of students, educators and parents.

Punjab: 39-year-old woman shot dead outside Bathinda bus stand in broad daylight

Watch: ‘Balle-balle’ dance off between 2 Sikh men to the tunes of ‘Tera yaar bolda’ goes viral

Punjab cabinet clears old pension scheme notification; cane-crushing season to begin on November 20, says CM Bhagwant Mann

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann launches scathing attack on farmers' unions over dharnas, roads blockages; accuses them of holding state govt to ransom

IAS officer pays the price for sharing his Gujarat election posting on Instagram; EC removes him from duty by calling it a 'publicity stunt'

Patiala lawyers observe 'no work day' over 'trespassing' by police

India's first private rocket lifts off from ISRO spaceport

Rohtak villagers gift Rs 2.11 crore, SUV to man who lost sarpanch election

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents to take part in ‘Insaaf March’ in UK

Farooq Abdullah resigns as National Conference president

Hand grenade seizure: Rajasthan links of two drug peddlers probed

Hate propaganda alarms Akal Takht

Man dies in road mishap, case filed

Pankaj Berry, Kaveri Priyam visit city to promote upcoming show on Sony SAB

Despite change of guard, drug menace rampant in Bathinda

Bathinda: Contractual workers demand regularisation

Man carrying petrol bottle climbs atop Bathinda DAC

Chandigarh must ‘strive’ to be medical tourism hub

Sohana SHO, ASI put on notice for ‘disobedience’

Punjab reports max chikungunya cases in 6 years, Mohali worst hit

18 child beggars rescued in Chandigarh

External Affairs ministry driver held for espionage by Delhi police: was honey-trapped by Pak spy

Gurugram extortion case: Bobby Kataria’s anticipatory bail plea rejected

Aaftab was high on marijuana when he 'killed' Shraddha: Police

Court directs Delhi Police to complete Shraddha Walkar murder accused Aaftab Poonawala’s narco in 5 days

9 test +ve for dengue in Jalandhar district, tally reaches 364

Need to bridge industry-academia gap, stresses officiating PTU V-C

St Joseph’s set to celebrate 50 years of its inception

Pargat Singh’s daughter weds Amarjit Singh Samra’s grandson; top leaders attend event

Paddy arrival dips 4% as yield down by 2% in Ludhiana district

Nawanshahr man dies in road mishap in Ludhiana district

BJP leaders allege violations at parking lots across Ludhiana city

Dumping of waste continues in Sidhwan Canal, residents move NGT

Road blockade spells chaos

3 cops suspended for arresting man from advocate's chamber in Patiala

Naib Tehsildar Recruitment Scam: Jammers sought at exam centres

