International Day of Charity celebrated

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 5

Eduyouth Foundation, a city-based NGO, today celebrated the International Day of Charity at Apahaj Ashram here.

The members arranged high tea with elders and spent quality time with them. All members and volunteers distributed tea, biscuits, rice, flour, apples, bananas, refined oil, mustard oil, pulses, onions, samosas and other miscellaneous items among elders.

Mandeep Singh, Superintendent, Municipal Corporation, Jalandhar, was the chief guest. Tarsem Kapoor, president, Apahaj Ashram, praised the efforts of NGOs members.

Kanwar Sartaj Singh, president of the NGO, said they had been working tirelessly towards welfare of society. “We are coming up with more events soon for growth and development of people. Our team is also involved in free distribution of study material to needy students, tree plantation drives, free langar sewa for needy patients,” he said.

Dr Arun Kumar, Dr Gurpreet Singh, Amandeep Singh Nagi, Harbir Sangha and others were also present on the occasion.