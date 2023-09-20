Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: Doaba College Jalandhar’s PG Department of Journalism and Mass Communication, in collaboration with District Legal Services Authority, observed the International Day of Democracy by organising a poster-making competition-cum-exhibition. Dr Gagandeep Kaur, Chief Judicial Magistrate and Secretary, DLSA, graced the occasion as resource person. The theme of the event was ‘Empowering next generation’. Dr Gagandeep Kaur highlighted the functioning of the DLSA, the various categories that can avail free legal services, compensation in case of violation of legal rights, POCSO Act etc. She motivated the students to spread awareness among their neighbours about legal aid and insisted on following authentic news sources, refraining from fake news.

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrated

Ivy World School celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi. Echoing the festive spirit, the Ivyians participated in a special assembly held on a spiritual note. There was chanting of Ganesha prayer followed by dance performances. The students wore beautiful ethnic attire and made colourful craft work with clay. They also enjoyed listening to Ganesha stories. Director Aditi Vasal expressed pride in the young Ivyians’ performances.

Lecture on job placement

English Literary Society of PCM SD College for Women hosted an enlightening lecture on ‘Significance of communication skills for better job placement’. The lecture aimed to shed light on the importance of honing these skills and how they play a pivotal role in job placement and career advancement. Ujla Dada Joshi, Head and Associate Professor, Department of English, was the resource person. Students were provided with valuable insights and practical tips on how to enhance their communication prowess, enabling them to stand out in interviews, collaborate efficiently in the workplace, and achieve their career goals. Principal of the college Dr Pooja Prashar praised the efforts of the Department of English for organising such events for the overall development of the students. The organising committee comprised Aabroo Sharma, Gurjit Kaur and Indu Tyagi.

National Education Policy

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya’s PG Department of Economics organised an open house on the topic ‘Education transformation in India: Pioneering policies and innovative New Education Policy’. The event commenced with a discussion on transformation in the wake of new education policies. The students presented their views on the new reforms introduced in the education sector that aim to provide a holistic and flexible learning experience to students by minimising the curriculum contents and focusing on 21st century skills such as analytical and critical thinking, experiential learning and creativity. The students discussed the benefits of an integrated approach in New Education Policy, multiple entry and exit systems, research in higher education, technology, projects, internships etc. The event also included a poster-making and rangoli-making competition. Principal Dr Atima Sharma Dwivedi appreciated the participants for their response towards reforms in education policy.

Parkash utsav of Guru Granth Sahib

Parkash Utsav of Guru Sri Guru Granth Sahib was celebrated with devotion at DIPS College (Co-Educational). A Kirtan Darbar was organised by the teachers and students of the college. College coordinator Harpreet Kaur told the students that Sri Guru Granth Sahib rises above all kinds of discrimination and gives the message of mutual goodwill, brotherhood and humanity. DIPS Chain MD Tarwinder Singh, CAO Ramneek Singh and CEO Monica Mandotra wished all the principals, teachers and students on the occasion.

Felicitation ceremony

The Commerce Forum of Post-Graduate Department of Commerce and Business Management of DAV College organised a felicitation ceremony to honour the new students of BCom Semester 1/BBA Semester 1 for their achievements in the Class XII Board Examinations 2023. The event witnessed the participation of all those students who scored 90% or more marks in their class XII. The head of the department, Prof Ashok Kapoor, welcomed the chief guest and Principal Dr Rajesh Kumar. Chief guest Vikas Chatrath also congratulated the budding scholars and motivated them to keep working hard in their studies. He also announced a merit scholarship of Rs 11,000 each to the first three university position holders in any commerce class.

Talent hunt

A talent hunt was organised by St Soldier Institute of Business Management in which competitions like speech, slogan writing, folk songs, solo dance, group dance, giddha, bhangra etc were organised for the students. Managing director Prof Manhar Arora was present as the chief guest who was welcomed by Principal Dr Simranjit Singh, staff and students. In singing Akashdeep stood first, Anmol stood second, Jatinder third; in solo dance, Konika stood first, Saloni second, Kusum third; in group dance, Konika and the group stood first, Aanchal and Komal stood second, Deepti and group stood third; in declamation, Priyanka stood first, Rajvinder Kaur stood second, Harman stood third. College principal Dr Simranjit Singh appreciated the talent of the students and welcomed them into the institution and told them about the achievements and rules.

