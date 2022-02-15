International Day of Women Health

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: The women cell of Lyallpur Khalsa College for Women organised an awareness webinar to commemorate ‘International Day of Women Heath’. The resource person was obstetrician Dr Gaganjot Kaur. She highlighted the concern for ‘Equality of education for girl child’. The resource person said there is a need to change the mentality of society. The resource person discussed various health issues concerning women and suggested remedial/precautionary measures for the same. She advised students and faculty members to have balanced diet and threw light on the importance of physical exercise to have healthy lifestyle. Sukhbir Singh Chatha, Director, Academic Affairs and Dr SK Sood, Director, LKCTC, congratulated the LKCTC team of for conducting expert talk on International Day of Women heath.

GNDU celebrates World Radio Day

The Department of Journalism and Mass Communication at GNDU Regional Campus, Ladhewali, today celebrated World Radio Day along with Valentine’s Day with enthusiasm with the beginning of offline classes in the new semester. On the occasion of World Radio Day, students recorded poems of eminent poets in Hindi, Punjabi and English language. Dr Namarta Joshi, Head of the Department, said radio is an integral part of our lives for entertainment, information and education. It is the voice of voiceless in a developing, democratic country like India. The staff and students also cut a cake to mark Valentine’s Day and spread the message of love and harmony in the society.

World Radio Day

The Media Department of the St Soldier Management and Technical Institute organised an RJ competition on World Radio Day wherein students from various colleges participated in the competition. Students recorded audio of current affairs, entertainment, shayari, songs etc in which Priya from St Soldier bagged the first prize, Briksha from CT College came second, Bhawna from GNDU regional campus and Chirag PTU main campus got the third prize. St Soldier Group Vice-Chairperson Sangeeta Chopra, College Principal Dr RK Pushkarna honoured students with cash prizes, trophies and gifts and extended best wishes for the future.

Seminar on creative teaching skills

To inculcate the latest teaching skills among faculty members, Innocent Hearts Group of Institutions organised a seminar on creative teaching skills. The resource person was Sameer Kharbanda, co-founder and CEO, Mentoroida. Sameer shared qualitative methods to adapt latest teaching ideologies. He motivated the faculty members to identify their critical thinking styles to form a better judgment. The resource person also acquainted the faculty members with conversational leadership skills to cultivate collective intelligence at the workplace. Dr Shailesh Tripathi, Group Director, proposed the vote of thanks.

Annual felicitation ceremony

Mayor World School organised the annual felicitation ceremony to celebrate the achievements of students. The school organised the onscreen event based on the theme “gratitude” to showcase the extraordinary potential of students of KG II, Grade I and II and to develop a sound consciousness of the incredible contribution of the administrative staff, auxiliary staff and faculty members. All students were awarded titles and certificates for their overall brilliance and proficiency throughout the year. Principal Harjeet Kaur Ghumman said extracurricular initiatives are a tool to overcome the academic pressure and mental anxieties experienced by learners in the pandemic situation.

Award ceremony

The International Award for Young People Gold Award ceremony was held at Cambridge International School, Phagwara, also called ‘Duke of Edinburgh Award’ UK. This award is recognised in 144 countries in the world and students from all over the globe are connected with this award. Three schoolchildren Gursimran Kaur (Class XII Medical), Jasleen Kaur (Class XII Humanities) and Anshika Singla (Class XII Commerce) have completed their gold award level. To achieve this award, these students took up activities- physical recreation skill, service, adventurous journey, and residential project. Principal Jorawar Singh congratulated students and the IAYP coordinator Amritpal Kaur for achieving this prestigious award.

Digital marketing sessions

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya’s PG Department of Computer Science and Applications commenced 20 days of digital marketing sessions with Mahindra group. The specialised programme aims at improving the employability skills of the youth in the domain of digital marketing. Various modules of the programme includes search engine optimisation, social media marketing and pre-paid marketing etc, which are going to be quite relevant to work in this domain. The trainer, on the first day, explained the concept of various media that existed prior to digital marketing and also illustrated various concepts of marketing demand, customer loyalty, user experience, brand switching , product planning, marketing controls, segmentation, targeting, positioning – place, price, promotion, people, process and physical environment, concept of leads, lead conversion and target audience etc.

Visit to waste management park

Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya has developed an eco-park made up of all waste material. Waste colour buckets, old washbasins, old materials of washrooms, tiles, bottles, pots etc were used to develop the eco-park. The students have converted all waste material into a beautiful park. Dr Ashwani Bhalla, Deputy Director, DPI, appreciated this endeavour and said colleges should maintain such parks in their campus. Principal Prof Dr Ajay Sareen said HMV has been declared as district green champion. On this occasion, Dean Academics Dr Seema Marwaha, IQAC Coordinator, Dr Ashmeen Kaur, Dean Innovation and Research Dr Anjana Bhatia were also present.

Shaina wins declamation contest

Shaina Mohan, a Class VII student of CT Public School, bagged the second position in the final round of declamation contest organised by Lead School. Students across more than 4,000 lead powered schools battled for this championship. Shaina Mohan spoke on the topic ‘Should Government make COVID-19 vaccination compulsory for all the citizens?’ She said, “Well my topic was related to the current ongoing health issue and I spoke in the favour that vaccination should be made mandatory for the safety of the students. The competition was quite tough and I learned many things as the participants were there across the nation.” CT Group Chairman Charanjit S Channi, Principal Daljeet Rana and Vice-Principal Sukhdeep Kaur congratulated her.