Campus notes

International Day of Women Health

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: The women cell of Lyallpur Khalsa College for Women organised an awareness webinar to commemorate ‘International Day of Women Heath’. The resource person was obstetrician Dr Gaganjot Kaur. She highlighted the concern for ‘Equality of education for girl child’. The resource person said there is a need to change the mentality of society. The resource person discussed various health issues concerning women and suggested remedial/precautionary measures for the same. She advised students and faculty members to have balanced diet and threw light on the importance of physical exercise to have healthy lifestyle. Sukhbir Singh Chatha, Director, Academic Affairs and Dr SK Sood, Director, LKCTC, congratulated the LKCTC team of for conducting expert talk on International Day of Women heath.

GNDU celebrates World Radio Day

The Department of Journalism and Mass Communication at GNDU Regional Campus, Ladhewali, today celebrated World Radio Day along with Valentine’s Day with enthusiasm with the beginning of offline classes in the new semester. On the occasion of World Radio Day, students recorded poems of eminent poets in Hindi, Punjabi and English language. Dr Namarta Joshi, Head of the Department, said radio is an integral part of our lives for entertainment, information and education. It is the voice of voiceless in a developing, democratic country like India. The staff and students also cut a cake to mark Valentine’s Day and spread the message of love and harmony in the society.

World Radio Day

The Media Department of the St Soldier Management and Technical Institute organised an RJ competition on World Radio Day wherein students from various colleges participated in the competition. Students recorded audio of current affairs, entertainment, shayari, songs etc in which Priya from St Soldier bagged the first prize, Briksha from CT College came second, Bhawna from GNDU regional campus and Chirag PTU main campus got the third prize. St Soldier Group Vice-Chairperson Sangeeta Chopra, College Principal Dr RK Pushkarna honoured students with cash prizes, trophies and gifts and extended best wishes for the future.

Seminar on creative teaching skills

To inculcate the latest teaching skills among faculty members, Innocent Hearts Group of Institutions organised a seminar on creative teaching skills. The resource person was Sameer Kharbanda, co-founder and CEO, Mentoroida. Sameer shared qualitative methods to adapt latest teaching ideologies. He motivated the faculty members to identify their critical thinking styles to form a better judgment. The resource person also acquainted the faculty members with conversational leadership skills to cultivate collective intelligence at the workplace. Dr Shailesh Tripathi, Group Director, proposed the vote of thanks.

Annual felicitation ceremony

Mayor World School organised the annual felicitation ceremony to celebrate the achievements of students. The school organised the onscreen event based on the theme “gratitude” to showcase the extraordinary potential of students of KG II, Grade I and II and to develop a sound consciousness of the incredible contribution of the administrative staff, auxiliary staff and faculty members. All students were awarded titles and certificates for their overall brilliance and proficiency throughout the year. Principal Harjeet Kaur Ghumman said extracurricular initiatives are a tool to overcome the academic pressure and mental anxieties experienced by learners in the pandemic situation.

Award ceremony

The International Award for Young People Gold Award ceremony was held at Cambridge International School, Phagwara, also called ‘Duke of Edinburgh Award’ UK. This award is recognised in 144 countries in the world and students from all over the globe are connected with this award. Three schoolchildren Gursimran Kaur (Class XII Medical), Jasleen Kaur (Class XII Humanities) and Anshika Singla (Class XII Commerce) have completed their gold award level. To achieve this award, these students took up activities- physical recreation skill, service, adventurous journey, and residential project. Principal Jorawar Singh congratulated students and the IAYP coordinator Amritpal Kaur for achieving this prestigious award.

Digital marketing sessions

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya’s PG Department of Computer Science and Applications commenced 20 days of digital marketing sessions with Mahindra group. The specialised programme aims at improving the employability skills of the youth in the domain of digital marketing. Various modules of the programme includes search engine optimisation, social media marketing and pre-paid marketing etc, which are going to be quite relevant to work in this domain. The trainer, on the first day, explained the concept of various media that existed prior to digital marketing and also illustrated various concepts of marketing demand, customer loyalty, user experience, brand switching , product planning, marketing controls, segmentation, targeting, positioning – place, price, promotion, people, process and physical environment, concept of leads, lead conversion and target audience etc.

Visit to waste management park

Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya has developed an eco-park made up of all waste material. Waste colour buckets, old washbasins, old materials of washrooms, tiles, bottles, pots etc were used to develop the eco-park. The students have converted all waste material into a beautiful park. Dr Ashwani Bhalla, Deputy Director, DPI, appreciated this endeavour and said colleges should maintain such parks in their campus. Principal Prof Dr Ajay Sareen said HMV has been declared as district green champion. On this occasion, Dean Academics Dr Seema Marwaha, IQAC Coordinator, Dr Ashmeen Kaur, Dean Innovation and Research Dr Anjana Bhatia were also present.

Shaina wins declamation contest

Shaina Mohan, a Class VII student of CT Public School, bagged the second position in the final round of declamation contest organised by Lead School. Students across more than 4,000 lead powered schools battled for this championship. Shaina Mohan spoke on the topic ‘Should Government make COVID-19 vaccination compulsory for all the citizens?’ She said, “Well my topic was related to the current ongoing health issue and I spoke in the favour that vaccination should be made mandatory for the safety of the students. The competition was quite tough and I learned many things as the participants were there across the nation.” CT Group Chairman Charanjit S Channi, Principal Daljeet Rana and Vice-Principal Sukhdeep Kaur congratulated her.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab Election

Only BJP can save Punjab from the scourge of drugs, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi

2
Punjab

Punjab vital for national security; needs stable government: PM Narendra Modi

3
Trending

No, it wasn't Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra said 'I love her' to this woman, speaks his heart out in recent video

4
Haryana

Kala Ramachandran appointed first woman Commissioner of Police of Gurugram

5
Punjab

Not allowed to fly to Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar: Punjab CM Channi

6
Nation

Govt to ban 54 Chinese apps posing threat to national security

7
Entertainment

Did Madhubala marry Kishore Kumar in anger? Actress sister says 'in her last days she cried in loneliness as the singer had no time for her'

8
J & K

Watch: Elderly Kashmiri woman's English takes social media by storm

9
Punjab

Charanjit Channi will run a govt of small and medium traders and farmers, Rahul Gandhi says in Hoshiarpur

10
Nation

Woman killed over 20-year-old daughter's WhatsApp status in Maharashtra

Don't Miss

View All
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are redefining Valentine’s Day with their soulful message
Entertainment

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are redefining Valentine’s Day with their forever kinda love

Looks like Ajay Devgn ‘lost his cool’ during Mahindra film shoot. Has it scared Anand Mahindra? Read to know...
Trending

Looks like Ajay Devgn ‘lost his cool’ during Mahindra film shoot. Has it scared Anand Mahindra? Read to know...

No, it was not Shilpa Shetty, know with whom Raj Kundra falls in love with, speaks his heart out in this recent video
Trending

No, it wasn't Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra said 'I love her' to this woman, speaks his heart out in recent video

MeT predicts rain, snow for four days
Himachal

MeT predicts rain, snow for four days in Himachal

First biodiversity park to conserve endangered herbs
Himachal

Himachal's first biodiversity park to conserve endangered herbs

41% adults not physically active, women lazier: ICMR-WHO
Nation

41% adults not physically active, women lazier: ICMR-WHO

IPL 2022 Mega Auction: ‘Mystery girl’ Kaviya Maran made her presence noticed yet again
Sports

IPL 2022 Mega Auction: ‘Mystery girl’ Kaviya Maran made her presence noticed yet again

Jos was ‘absolutely fine’ with our preferences: Rajasthan Royals after acquiring Ashwin
Sports

Jos was ‘absolutely fine’ with our preferences: Rajasthan Royals after acquiring Ashwin

Top Stories

Canada PM Justin Trudeau invokes emergency powers to quell protests

Canada PM Justin Trudeau invokes emergency powers to quell protests

Rules out using the military and says the emergency measures...

Omicron found in 95 per cent of samples in Mumbai in latest genome sequencing

Omicron found in 95 per cent of samples in Mumbai in latest genome sequencing

The omicron variant had triggered the third wave of the coro...

Enforcement Directorate conducts searches in Mumbai in underworld-linked action

Enforcement Directorate conducts searches in Mumbai in underworld-linked action

About 10 locations are being covered in Maharashtra's capita...

Active Covid cases in country decline to 4,23,127

Active Covid cases in country decline to 4,23,127

347 more deaths reported

India driving force of Quad, says White House

India driving force of Quad, says White House

During the Melbourne summit, foreign ministers of the countr...

Cities

View All

Cong dissidents yet to start campaigning for candidates

Cong dissidents yet to start campaigning for candidates

Ex-IG Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh vows to end mafia culture

Sidhu roars in Verka

Decoding the psychology of falling in love

Even basic amenities are elusive to residents in this constituency

Promises unkept, farm unions step up pressure on Centre

Promises unkept, farm unions step up pressure on Centre

Punjab Govt misled us: Pensioners

Only 14% children turn up as schools reopen in city

Only 14% children turn up as schools reopen in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, Panchkula, Mohali fresh case count below 100

Chandigarh: Walk-in OPDs resume, 6,738 patients show up in 3 major govt hospitals

Riding stolen car, five attempt robbery in Chandigarh

Teachers overstaying deputation on Chandigarh radar

Covid: DCGI panel clears Corbevax for 12-18 age group

Covid: DCGI panel clears Corbevax for 12-18 age group

ABG a/c became NPA during Congress rule: Nirmala Sitharaman

Doaba’s Valentine date with three big names

Doaba's Valentine date with three big names

BSP vote set to split in Adampur

It's a battle of turncoats, hockey legends

Students form human chains to spread voting awareness

Shobha yatra: Traffic diversions in Phagwara

Two farmers held, 15 others booked for attack on Sucha Ram Ladhar

Two farmers held, 15 others booked for attack on Sucha Ram Ladhar

Union Minister Meenakashi Lekhi, others flay incident

Murderous attack on security guard cracked, two arrested in Ludhiana

4 thieves arrested, 12 two-wheelers recovered in Ludhiana

Man nabbed with 1,800 bottles of smuggled liquor in Ludhiana

‘We aim to make state drug-free’: Raghav Chadha

We aim to make Punjab drug-free: Raghav Chadha

Schoolteacher assaulted by students, hospitalised

Cops mute spectators as political bike, car rallies flout traffic norms

Nigerian woman arrested with 1.75 kg of heroin

New policy aimed at handing over education to corporate sector, say students, teachers