 International drug cartel case takes a new turn : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Jalandhar
  • International drug cartel case takes a new turn

International drug cartel case takes a new turn

‘Kingpin’ Mani goes live on FB, denies involvement; raids on to nab Harman

International drug cartel case takes a new turn

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Avneet Kaur

Jalandhar, April 1

In a dramatic twist to the international drug cartel case, Manish, alias Mani Thakur, hailing from Jalandhar and presently residing in the UK, took to social media to vehemently deny his involvement in the case. He was allegedly termed as the kingpin of the cartel, which was busted by the city police last month.

During a live conversation on his Facebook account, Mani refuted all accusations levelled against him by the police. He asserted that he had spent most of his life in Jalandhar and had only shifted to the UK a year ago.

In a 25-minute video, Mani alleged that he was being falsely implicated by the police to exonerate another individual, Harman, from the charges. He alleged that the police had coerced Harman into arranging 20 kg of opium, purportedly as evidence, in exchange for leniency.

Mani further accused a PA of MLA of aiding Harman in striking a deal with the police to evade prosecution.

Presenting himself as a victim of political vendetta or personal animosity, Mani claimed to uncover the truth behind his alleged framing.

He asserted possessing substantial evidence, including video and call recordings, to substantiate his claims and vowed to present them in the court through his legal representation in Jalandhar.

He also raised allegations of torture inflicted upon his female friend, Amarjit Kaur, in the police custody. He claimed that Kaur had endured brutal treatment, including physical assault, by a male police officer wielding a baton. He claimed to have video evidence of the alleged treatment and revealed the dire condition in which Kaur was left. She was unable to walk when she was undergoing medical examination at the Civil Hospital.

Meanwhile, CIA in charge Surinder Kumar refuted all claims, asserting that the operation was intelligence-driven with ample evidence implicating Mani. He also dismissed allegations of torture against the woman suspect, stating that all protocols were followed during her arrest and interrogation.

Kumar confirmed Harman as one of the suspects in the case. They were also carrying out raids to nab him.

The case

On March 3, the Police Commissionerate claimed to have busted an international drug trafficking syndicate involved in the illicit trade of narcotics across four countries using courier services. The operation led to the arrest of three persons - Aman, Sunny and Shejal - and the seizure of 5 kg of opium.

On March 10, the police further exposed the extensive supply chain involved in the operation, and arrested nine more smugglers with 22 kg of opium. Those arrested were identified as Abhi Ram, alias Alex from Jharkhand, Money, Pawan, Sikandar, Amarjit Kaur and Sunny from Jalandhar, Balihar from Hoshiarpur, Amit Shukla from Phagwara, and Parmod from Delhi.

On March 24, the police arrested another suspect, Gagandeep Singh, in the case and recovered 2 kg of opium from him. So far, the total recovery of opium in this operation is 29 kg and 13 persons have been arrested. Six customs officials have been implicated in the case.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Social Media


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal sent to Tihar Jail; combative AAP says he will remain CM; wife Sunita poised for ‘significant role’

2
India

Arvind Kejriwal called AAP national treasurer confused, claims ED

3
Business

Explainer: Gold hits all-time high, reasons why yellow metal is shining bright

4
Punjab

Former AAP MP Dharamvira Gandhi joins Congress; likely to contest Lok Sabha election from Patiala

5
Haryana

Supreme Court refuses to stay High Court order directing judicial inquiry into Punjab farmer's death during protest

6
Himachal

10 Shimla building owners told to raze unauthorised floors

7
Punjab

Won't contest Lok Sabha election, says Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Badal

8
India

PMs of the day simply didn’t care: EAM Jaishankar on India giving up Katchatheevu claim

9
India

No coercive step against Congress over Rs 3,500 crore demand notices till Lok Sabha election, I-T Dept tells Supreme Court

10
Schools

Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula

Don't Miss

View All
Flower with power to boost health, economy
Himachal

Sirmaur: Flower with power to boost health, economy

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash
Trending

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist
Trending

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh'd Ambedkar Nagar; seized
Trending

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar; seized

In photos and videos, fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Moosewala’s house 2 years after his tragic death
Pollywood

In photos and videos, Moosewala’s fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Punjabi singer's house 2 years after his tragic death

Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Top News

Arvind Kejriwal arrest: Atishi's 'explosive expose' at 10 am; says no money trail found connected to any AAP leader till date

Arvind Kejriwal arrest: Atishi's 'explosive expose' at 10 am; says no money trail found connected to any AAP leader till date

Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 by the Enforcement Directo...

In case of flight delays, passengers can now exit through airport departure gates

In case of flight delays, passengers can now exit through airport departure gates

Aviation security watchdog BCAS has issued new guidelines

Won’t act against Congress in Rs 3,500 crore recovery case till poll: Income Tax Department to Supreme Court

Won’t act against Congress in Rs 3,500 crore recovery case till poll: Income Tax Department to Supreme Court

Arvind Kejriwal under CCTV in Tihar jail: Wake up at 6.30 am, dal-chapati-sabzi for lunch, dinner at 6.30 pm

Arvind Kejriwal under CCTV in Tihar jail: Wake up at 6.30 am, dal-chapati-sabzi for lunch, dinner at 6.30 pm

Kejriwal sought permission for books like Bhagavad Gita, Ram...

North Korea has fired intermediate range missile into its eastern waters, says South Korea

North Korea has fired intermediate range missile into its eastern waters, says South Korea

There are concerns that North Korea could further dial up pr...


Cities

View All

Man shot dead in Bandala over property dispute, four booked

Man shot dead in Bandala over property dispute, four booked

ICP Attari records highest ever import in 2023-24 FY

INDIA VOTES 2024: In Taranjit, BJP fields Jat Sikh who can’t be labelled ‘outsider’ in Amritsar

Police conduct flag march ahead of Lok Sabha polls

Administration sets up control room in Khemkaran

Bathinda village bans entry of saffron party’s leaders

Bathinda village bans entry of BJP leaders

EVs fail to spark buyers’ interest, 8.8% registrations in five months

EVs fail to spark buyers’ interest in Chandigarh, 8.8% registrations in five months

March GST collection in Chandigarh increases by 18% to Rs 238 cr

Chandigarh: 3 foreigners arrested with 204.86 gm drug

INDIA VOTES 2024: To take on rivals, Chandigarh BJP sets up hi-tech war room

Mohali residents asked to deposit licensed weapons

Arvind Kejriwal arrest: Atishi's 'explosive expose' at 10 am; says no money trail found connected to any AAP leader till date

Arvind Kejriwal arrest: Atishi's 'explosive expose' at 10 am; says no money trail found connected to any AAP leader till date

Arvind Kejriwal under CCTV in Tihar jail: Wake up at 6.30 am, dal-chapati-sabzi for lunch, dinner at 6.30 pm

No bar but practically impossible for Arvind Kejriwal to continue as CM from jail: Legal experts

Arvind Kejriwal sent to Tihar Jail; combative AAP says he will remain CM; wife Sunita poised for ‘significant role’

Supreme Court seeks reply of Delhi finance secretary on plea of AAP government alleging non-release of DJB funds

INDIA VOTES 2024: Civic issues in Jalandhar take a back seat amid poll din

INDIA VOTES 2024: Civic issues in Jalandhar take a back seat amid poll din

Police duty-bound to ensure free, fair elections, says top cop

After Sushil Rinku & Kamaljit Singh Bhatia, more AAP councillors likely to follow suit

Complaint lodged against Congress leader

Act tough to stop flow of illegal liquor: DC

A first: NHAI nod to build cycle tracks along highways in Ludhiana

A first: NHAI nod to build cycle tracks along highways in Ludhiana

Acting High Court Chief Justice goes beyond crime, punishment

Lok Sabha Poll: Security forces take out flag march in Ludhiana

DC inspects proposed strong rooms, counting centres

PSEB Class V Exams: Girls outperform boys again

AAP ex-MP joins Congress, may get Patiala ticket

AAP ex-MP Dr Dharamvira Gandhi joins Congress, may get Patiala ticket

VB arrests two for graft

284 students receive degrees

Police conduct flag march at Fatehgarh Sahib

Man hit by train at Sirhind, dies