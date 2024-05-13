International drug syndicate; 10 more smugglers in police dragnet

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 12

Investigations into the international drug syndicate, which was busted by the Jalandhar police recently, have revealed extensive supply chain involved in the operation.

The seized vehicles in Jalandhar on Sunday. Sarabjit Singh

Investigations have resulted in the apprehension and identification of all stakeholders, ranging from suppliers, facilitators, purchasers and hawala operators.

The police arrested 10 more smugglers and seized 500 grams of heroin, Rs 84.78 lakh drug money, two vehicles and a truck from their possession.

Those arrested have been identified as Parminder Kaur, alias Rani, Rohit Kumar, Daljit Singh, Amarjit Sharma, alias Sonu, Anil Kumar, Surjit Kumar, Gurwinder Singh, alias Mehak, Manjit Singh, alias Sony, Khushal, alias Gopal Saini, and Malkit Singh.

Divulging details, Police Commissioner Swapan Sharma revealed that the syndicate was orchestrated by a group of 13 persons. Three of them - Satnam Singh, his daughter Aman Rozi, and son-in-law Hardeep Singh - were arrested in April last week. The trio was at the helm when the syndicate was dismantled, leading to the recovery of 48kg of heroin.

He outlined the meticulous operation of the gang, citing instances where individuals like Rohit Singh, through Hardeep Singh, utilised hawala channels to funnel money, while Gurwinder Singh and Manjit Singh operated as key players in the drug trade since 2021. Parminder Kaur emerged as a pivotal distributor, sourcing heroin from Satnam Singh and Hardeep Singh to supply it to small-scale smugglers.

CP Sharma said the connections within the syndicate were deep-rooted, with Khushal Kumar establishing ties with Hardeep Singh through his brother-in-law Vinod Kumar’s heroin operation. Similarly, Daljit Singh and Amarjit Sharma, facilitated by Satnam Singh, used trucks to smuggle heroin to Srinagar, earning Rs 50,000 per head per round.

Further, Anil Kumar and Surjit Kumar, in tandem with Satnam Singh’s associates, utilised an Innova SUV for their smuggling operations, earning a sizable amount per trip. Additionally, Malkit Singh occasionally collaborated with Gurwinder Singh and Manjit Singh, aiding in the delivery of heroin.

CP Swapan Sharma said a case under Sections 21C, 25, 27A, 29, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act had already been registered at the Division No. 1 police station. He said four cases each were pending against Parminder Kaur and Gurwinder Singh, adding that further investigations were on in the case.

Probe on, says police commissioner

