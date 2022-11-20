International Men's Day celebrated at Nurmahal school

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 19

International Men’s Day was celebrated at GB Public School, Nurmahal. A poster making and speech competition were organised in the school. Children gave information about the history and importance of the International Men’s Day through speech and poster.

A teacher said the main objective of the day was to pay attention to the health of men and boys Awareness had to be raised about the painful treatment

meted out to men.

Various fun games were organised for the men’s staff on the occasion.

Principal Babli Negi said, “Women easily share their mental problems with others but men are not able to do so easily. So we should respect the feelings of a man and should not ignore the contribution he makes to the society.”