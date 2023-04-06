 International Millets Year celebrated : The Tribune India

Campus notes

Students show dishes made from millets at St Soldier Institute of Hotel Management and Catering Technology.



International Millets Year 2023 was celebrated at St Soldier Institute of Hotel Management and Catering Technology here on Wednesday. The students were apprised about the fact that millets are better substitutes than rice and wheat. Further, the students were explained the benefits of millets which are great immunity boosters, improve digestion and are very fibrous. The students were shown various varieties of millets which they could include in their day-to-day diet plans. A powerpoint presentation was shown to the students for better understanding of healthy eating.

Hawan ceremony held at SD School

A hawan ceremony was held at Seth Hukam Chand SD Public Senior Secondary School, Sangal Sohal-Variana, to seek the blessings of the Almighty on the commencement of the new academic session, 2023-24. Manager Parveen Dada, along with principal Priyanka Sharma and staff members, performed the rituals and chanted sacred mantras. The hawan was performed with divine fervour and spirituality.

New session of kindergarten starts

The kids at State Public School, Jalandhar Cantt, were warmly welcomed for their new academic session by the school team. They had a photo clicked before entering their new class. A cake cutting ceremony was held, followed by a dance performance, games and other fun activities with the children. The excitement of the new session was clearly seen on the kids’ faces. Principal Savina Bahl wished them good luck for the session.

Mahavir Jayanti celebrated

The birth anniversary of Bhagwan Mahavira, the 24th Tirthankara — Prophet of Jainism, was celebrated with great fervour at Tagore’s International Smart School. On the occasion, Vinod Shashi Jain, dean of the school, and director Ruchika Jain attended the event as chief guests. A welcome song was sung by the students and a group dance was presented. The teachers made the students aware of the teachings of Mahavir Jain in the classes. Class XII student Ananya Jain recited the ‘Navkar Mantra’. The dean congratulated the students and teachers on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti. The students were warmly welcomed for the new session.

Khalsa Students bag top positions

Sakshi Sharma of Lyallpur Khalsa College, Jalandhar, bagged the fifth position in the Guru Nanak Dev University examinations of MA English (semester-I). She scored 262 out of 400 whereas Simranjit Kaur bagged the 13th position with 251 marks in the same class. College principal Prof Jasreen Kaur shared the details of the same. President of the college governing council Balbir Kaur congratulated the students and wished them more success in life. Dr Balraj Kaur, Prof Hariom Verma, Prof Ahuja Sandeep, Dr Manmeet Sodhi, Dr Geetanjli Mahajan, Dr Manju Joshi, Prof Satpal Singh were among those present on the occasion.

Teachers and students during during the celebrations of Foundation Week at HMV College in Jalandhar. Tribune Photo

Foundations week celebrations

To mark the week-long celebrations of the 97th Foundation Day of Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya, the Commerce Club of the postgraduate Department of Commerce and Management organised the inaugural session of the short-term course. The title of the course was ‘Personality Development-An Image Makeover Transforming you inside-out’. The event was organised in collaboration with The Primis Impression Academy and the resource person of the session was CA Swinki Singhal, an image consultant and soft skills trainer. Principal Prof Ajay Sareen said the prime focus of the college is to make the students self-sufficient and independent by organising such courses.

Essay Writing Competition held

Under the Sexual Harrasment Cell, PCM SD College for Women held an essay writing competition on the topic ‘Does gender inequality exist in the present world?’ A total of 30 students participated in the competition. The students presented their views on the topic in an effective way. The purpose of the activity was to generate awareness among the students. President Naresh Kumar Budhia, senior vice-president Vinod Dada and principal Prof Dr Pooja Prashar encouraged the students to keep participating in such activities.

