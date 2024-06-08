International students get degrees

Phagwara, June 7
Lovely Professional University hosted ‘International Students’ Graduation Day-2024’ here today. Over 200 international students, from various countries like Bhutan, Afghanistan, the Republic of Angola, Zimbabwe, among others, received their degrees.
The event was graced by guests including, HE Dr Desire Boniface Some, Ambassador of the Embassy of Burkina Faso; Abel Dungui Mavungo, Minister Counsellor of the Embassy of the Republic of Angola and Peter Hobwani, Charge d’Affairs of the Embassy of the Republic of Zimbabwe.
A cultural programme was presented which showcased the rich diversity and talent of LPU’s global community. The graduating students shared their experiences and called LPU their second home.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
#Afghanistan #Lovely Professional University LPU #Phagwara #Zimbabwe
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Seven neighbouring nations' leaders to attend Modi’s swearing-in on Sunday; Pakistan not to attend
Leaders of Bangladesh and Seychelles to arrive today; ones o...
Congress leaders begin deliberations on Lok Sabha poll results at CWC meet
The issue whether Rahul Gandhi should take over as leader of...
3 workers dead, 6 injured in fire at food processing unit in Delhi’s Narela
Officials say preliminary investigation suggest that the bla...
Eenadu founder chairman and media baron Ramoji Rao passes away at 88
Condolences pour in; Telangana government to conduct Rao’s l...
Cook killed in suspected firing along International Border in J-K’s Samba
Preliminary inquiry suggests that the man was apparently sho...