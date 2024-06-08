International students get degrees

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, June 7

Lovely Professional University hosted ‘International Students’ Graduation Day-2024’ here today. Over 200 international students, from various countries like Bhutan, Afghanistan, the Republic of Angola, Zimbabwe, among others, received their degrees.

The event was graced by guests including, HE Dr Desire Boniface Some, Ambassador of the Embassy of Burkina Faso; Abel Dungui Mavungo, Minister Counsellor of the Embassy of the Republic of Angola and Peter Hobwani, Charge d’Affairs of the Embassy of the Republic of Zimbabwe.

A cultural programme was presented which showcased the rich diversity and talent of LPU’s global community. The graduating students shared their experiences and called LPU their second home.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Afghanistan #Lovely Professional University LPU #Phagwara #Zimbabwe