Internet camp to empower women digitally

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, May 11

Pushpa Gujral Science City celebrated National Technology Day by organising a computer literacy camp at village Dhapai, Kapurthala.

The camp aimed at promoting internet literacy among women in the rural areas in order to contribute to the Digital India Mission. The camp ensured that everyone is equipped with the knowledge and skills needed to leverage the internet for personal and societal benefits, thus bridging the digital divide and contributing to the development of a more inclusive and connected society.

Harsimran Kaur, Education Officer, Pushpa Gujral Science City, interacted with the women and explained the importance of the internet and its safe usage while using mobile phones. She educated the participants about the various uses of the internet, including netbanking, mobile app money transfer, creating email accounts, making video calls through WhatsApp, using ATMs, downloading apps from the Play Store, conducting Google searches, updating Aadhaar card details, and more. The participants were also told the importance of not sharing bank details, OTP and ATM pin with anyone.

Sarpanch of Dhapai village, Sukhwinder Kaur, along with other panchayat members, was also present. Over 100 women participated in the camp.