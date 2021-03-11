Internship Drive at LKCTC

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: The department of Computer Science and Engineering, Lyallpur Khalsa College Technical Campus, in association with Placement and Training Department organised two-day internship drive. Companies like Impinge Solutions, Solitaire Infosys, Dreamtel and O7 services visited for day1 and IBM, Itronix visitedfor day 2. They selected interns after different rounds of technical test, group discussions and interviews. They also discussed with students that as interns, they can expect tasks that help them learn a new skill or more about the industry and work with fellow employees on specific projects, research or campaigns.

Rajeshwari Kala Mahotsav

Rajeshwari Sangeet Academy celebrated 5th Rajeshwari Kala Mahotsav at Apeejay College for Fine Arts to promote art and its various shades. An online international exhibition was organised for this occasion, of which the audience enjoyed the virtual tour. From the entire world, 250 artists had participated in this exhibition and had showcased their talent through paintings, sculptures, print making, digital art, photography and drawings. The top 100 art works were short listed by the judges which were divided in two categories- professional artists and amateurs. Six artists of exemplary stature were given cash prizes and certificates and eight artists received appreciation certificate for their art works.

Principal’s Day celebrated

To acknowledge the tremendous role of the leader in taking the school to a great stature, Principal’s Day was celebrated with great fervour and gusto at Police DAV School. Principal Dr Rashmi Vij was given a warm floral welcome. The helpers performed a group dance to express their gratitude and love towards the Principal. The teachers presented the morning assembly. It was then the turn of the students of the primary wing to express their gratitude to the Principal for her perpetual love and guidance and for providing state of the art facilities. Wishes poured in from the school alumini from all over the world. The Eco club organised a sapling plantation drive. It was a part of the celebration of Principal’s Day where the Principal Dr Rashmi Vij dedicated the day to give her valuable contribution to save Mother Earth.

Apeejay School, Rama Mandi

The staff and the students of Apeejay School, Rama Mandi, organised an event to show respect to their Principal Sangeeta Nistandra. A lot of students gave their contribution and made the Principal feel special. Students showered their respect and affection towards their Principal by performing various acts. Students planned such a surprise that the Principal was overwhelmed. Following this event the school also celebrated Labour Day. During the event, students performed in different ways to show respect to the support staff of the school wherein the message was given that no task is small. During a brief speech, Principal made the students understand that they should not disrespect their support staff and should co-operate with them by maintaining the cleanliness.

World IPR Day celebrated

The Institution Innovation Council of HMV celebrated World IPR Day, World Book and Copyright Day by organising different events. World IPR day was celebrated by organising awareness programme and quiz. Dr Minakshi Duggal Mehta acted as quizmaster and quizzed students on various aspects of copyright Laws. Dr Jaspreet also quizzed students on IP awareness. Students and teachers further participated actively in various sessions organised by Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Commerce in which Prof (Dr) Unnat P Pandit talked about Translating Ideas to Inventions.

Conference on Sustainability

CT Institute of Architecture and Planning organised its first International Conference on ‘Sustainability as an era of transformation in human habitat’. The conference brought experts and delegates from different countries to take stock of current knowledge, share information, and build consensus on the actions most needed to move forward in the respective fields. Prof Dr Jasdeep Kaur Dhami, Director Research, CT Group of Institutions, welcomed the keynote speakers, delegates and presenters across the globe and outlined the aim and objectives of the conference. She also shared that they have received around 117 papers from different universities/institutes.

Investiture At Nobel school

The investiture was held in The Nobel School, Kartarpur. The march by all leaders was a spectacular event which set the mood for the event. Gurpreet Singh and Prabhjot Kaur of Class XII were elected as the Head boy and Head girl of school, respectively. Aadi and Sahil Ghera of Class X were elected as the captain and vice-captain of Raman House. Harika and Lipsa of class X were elected as captain and vice-captain of Sen house. Satjot Singh of Class XII and Manrajan of Class X were elected as captain and vice-captain of Teresa house. Mandeep of Class X and Adit of Class IX were elected as captain and vice-captain of Tagore house.

Workshop on cosmetology

The Department of Cosmetology, Lyallpur Khalsa College for Women, organised a one-day workshop. Preeti Sandhu, a saloon entrepreneur, was the resource person for this workshop. Through this, she demonstrated various advance techniques of manicures and pedicures. The students exhibited intrigued response to this workshop. Principal Dr Navjot felt indebted towards Preeti Sandhu and also admired the efforts of Palka, Head, Department of Cosmetology.