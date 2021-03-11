campus notes

Internship Drive at LKCTC

Internship Drive at LKCTC

An internship drive in progress at Lyallpur Khalsa College Technical Campus, Jalandhar, on Monday. Tribune photo

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: The department of Computer Science and Engineering, Lyallpur Khalsa College Technical Campus, in association with Placement and Training Department organised two-day internship drive. Companies like Impinge Solutions, Solitaire Infosys, Dreamtel and O7 services visited for day1 and IBM, Itronix visitedfor day 2. They selected interns after different rounds of technical test, group discussions and interviews. They also discussed with students that as interns, they can expect tasks that help them learn a new skill or more about the industry and work with fellow employees on specific projects, research or campaigns.

Rajeshwari Kala Mahotsav

Rajeshwari Sangeet Academy celebrated 5th Rajeshwari Kala Mahotsav at Apeejay College for Fine Arts to promote art and its various shades. An online international exhibition was organised for this occasion, of which the audience enjoyed the virtual tour. From the entire world, 250 artists had participated in this exhibition and had showcased their talent through paintings, sculptures, print making, digital art, photography and drawings. The top 100 art works were short listed by the judges which were divided in two categories- professional artists and amateurs. Six artists of exemplary stature were given cash prizes and certificates and eight artists received appreciation certificate for their art works.

Principal’s Day celebrated

To acknowledge the tremendous role of the leader in taking the school to a great stature, Principal’s Day was celebrated with great fervour and gusto at Police DAV School. Principal Dr Rashmi Vij was given a warm floral welcome. The helpers performed a group dance to express their gratitude and love towards the Principal. The teachers presented the morning assembly. It was then the turn of the students of the primary wing to express their gratitude to the Principal for her perpetual love and guidance and for providing state of the art facilities. Wishes poured in from the school alumini from all over the world. The Eco club organised a sapling plantation drive. It was a part of the celebration of Principal’s Day where the Principal Dr Rashmi Vij dedicated the day to give her valuable contribution to save Mother Earth.

Apeejay School, Rama Mandi

The staff and the students of Apeejay School, Rama Mandi, organised an event to show respect to their Principal Sangeeta Nistandra. A lot of students gave their contribution and made the Principal feel special. Students showered their respect and affection towards their Principal by performing various acts. Students planned such a surprise that the Principal was overwhelmed. Following this event the school also celebrated Labour Day. During the event, students performed in different ways to show respect to the support staff of the school wherein the message was given that no task is small. During a brief speech, Principal made the students understand that they should not disrespect their support staff and should co-operate with them by maintaining the cleanliness.

World IPR Day celebrated

The Institution Innovation Council of HMV celebrated World IPR Day, World Book and Copyright Day by organising different events. World IPR day was celebrated by organising awareness programme and quiz. Dr Minakshi Duggal Mehta acted as quizmaster and quizzed students on various aspects of copyright Laws. Dr Jaspreet also quizzed students on IP awareness. Students and teachers further participated actively in various sessions organised by Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Commerce in which Prof (Dr) Unnat P Pandit talked about Translating Ideas to Inventions.

Conference on Sustainability

CT Institute of Architecture and Planning organised its first International Conference on ‘Sustainability as an era of transformation in human habitat’. The conference brought experts and delegates from different countries to take stock of current knowledge, share information, and build consensus on the actions most needed to move forward in the respective fields. Prof Dr Jasdeep Kaur Dhami, Director Research, CT Group of Institutions, welcomed the keynote speakers, delegates and presenters across the globe and outlined the aim and objectives of the conference. She also shared that they have received around 117 papers from different universities/institutes.

Investiture At Nobel school

The investiture was held in The Nobel School, Kartarpur. The march by all leaders was a spectacular event which set the mood for the event. Gurpreet Singh and Prabhjot Kaur of Class XII were elected as the Head boy and Head girl of school, respectively. Aadi and Sahil Ghera of Class X were elected as the captain and vice-captain of Raman House. Harika and Lipsa of class X were elected as captain and vice-captain of Sen house. Satjot Singh of Class XII and Manrajan of Class X were elected as captain and vice-captain of Teresa house. Mandeep of Class X and Adit of Class IX were elected as captain and vice-captain of Tagore house.

Workshop on cosmetology

The Department of Cosmetology, Lyallpur Khalsa College for Women, organised a one-day workshop. Preeti Sandhu, a saloon entrepreneur, was the resource person for this workshop. Through this, she demonstrated various advance techniques of manicures and pedicures. The students exhibited intrigued response to this workshop. Principal Dr Navjot felt indebted towards Preeti Sandhu and also admired the efforts of Palka, Head, Department of Cosmetology.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab Jail scandal

2 Punjab ex-DIGs booked for disposing of drugs sans nod

2
Punjab

Cash incentives for Punjab cops to nab smugglers: Rs 20 to Rs 60

3
World

Supersonic ballet: In New Zealand, helicopter catches rocket free-falling from space

4
Sports

Ex-India cricketer Arun Lal gets hitched to long-term girlfriend Bul Bul Saha, here are the wedding pictures

5
Haryana

Gurugram: Failing to deliver, 4 Ansal directors face arrest

6
Nation

As 3rd foreign firm pulls out, Indian submarine project runs into rough weather

7
Punjab

Days after disciplinary action sought against him, Navjot Sidhu shares encrypted message on Twitter, says time will tell

8
Nation

13-year-old girl alleges she was raped by SHO in UP's Lalitpur when she visited police station to file gang-rape case

9
Chandigarh

Rain in Chandigarh brings relief from heatwave

10
Punjab

Punjab students among 2 Indian groups win NASA Human Exploration Rover Challenge

Don't Miss

View All
Ex-India cricketer Arun Lal gets hitched to long-term girlfriend Bul Bul Saha, here are the wedding pictures
Sports

Ex-India cricketer Arun Lal gets hitched to long-term girlfriend Bul Bul Saha, here are the wedding pictures

After 3 decades, Sunil Gavaskar returns unused Mumbai plot
Sports

After 3 decades, Sunil Gavaskar returns unused Mumbai plot

Rain brings relief from heatwave in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Rain in Chandigarh brings relief from heatwave

For entire Ludhiana, only 30 rehab beds
Punjab

For entire Ludhiana, only 30 drug rehab beds

Cash incentives for Punjab cops to nab smugglers: Rs 20 to Rs 60
Punjab

Cash incentives for Punjab cops to nab smugglers: Rs 20 to Rs 60

Indian-Americans furious over US state assembly's open support for Sikh independent state 'Khalistan' within India
Diaspora

Indian-Americans furious over US state assembly's open support for Sikh independent state 'Khalistan' within India

Recreating the ‘bindu’, Phulkari members pay tribute to SH Raza
Amritsar

Recreating the 'bindu', Phulkari members pay tribute to SH Raza

When Sunil Dutt’s family was saved by a Muslim man during Partition; was keen that Nargis accompany him to his village in Pakistan
Trending

When Sunil Dutt's family was saved by a Muslim man during Partition in Pakistan

Top News

RBI hikes interest rate by 40 bps to 4.40%

EMIs to rise as RBI hikes repo rate by 40 bps; raises CRR by 50 bps

RBI Governor-headed MPC retains its accommodative monetary p...

Sensex, Nifty turn choppy in early trade

Markets go into tailspin after RBI’s rate hike surprise; Sensex, Nifty slump over 2 per cent

Titan, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank, HDFC Ban...

Modi meets PMs of four Nordic countries; focus on bilateral cooperation, regional and global developments

Modi, five PMs of Nordic countries pledge to deepen cooperation; focus on international peace and security

Prime Ministers reaffirm the importance of free trade as a d...

Heavy security deployed in Mumbai, neighbouring areas amid loudspeaker row

Heavy security deployed in Mumbai, neighbouring areas amid loudspeaker row

Raj Thackeray had urged people to play Hanuman Chalisa on lo...

13-year-old girl alleges she was raped by SHO when she visited police station to file gang-rape case

13-year-old girl alleges she was raped by SHO in UP's Lalitpur when she visited police station to file gang-rape case

Absconding SHO, 3 other accused arrested

Cities

View All

Drug overdose claims 2 more lives in Tarn Taran

Drug overdose claims 2 more lives in Tarn Taran

Civic body to spend Rs 2.15 crore on sewerage, potable water in Amritsar South

US man gets 'tankhah' for distorting Gurbani

SGPC honours Pakistan Sikh jatha

Will ensure social justice, development: Attari MLA Jaswinder Singh Ramdas

Gujarat Bt cotton seed makes way into Punjab illegally

Gujarat Bt cotton seed makes way into Punjab illegally

Malwa contractors threaten to stall projects over cost escalation

11 gangster aides held in less than three weeks

Rain brings relief from heatwave in Chandigarh

Rain in Chandigarh brings relief from heatwave

Unvaccinated children can now attend school in Chandigarh

Covid: Chandigarh tricity sees 33 fresh cases

BMW driver gets remand for mowing down youth in Chandigarh

Residents of two more slum colonies in Chandigarh get eviction notices

After women, Delhi govt announces free bus passes for construction workers

After women, Delhi govt announces free bus passes for construction workers

Man enters classroom, sexually assaults two girls in Delhi; DCW notice to police, EDMC

Jail assistant superintendent held for helping conman in Delhi prison

‘Significant amount’ of rain in North India

Hindus, Muslims celebrate Eid together in Delhi's violence-hit Jahangirpuri

Stubble-burning cases see five-fold rise in Jalandhar district

Stubble -burning cases see five-fold rise in Jalandhar district

Sudden power cuts, PSPCL notices irk Jalandhar industrialists

Car snatching case cracked in Jalandhar, 1 held

304th birth anniversary of Kapurthala state founder Nawab Jassa Singh Ahluwalia celebrated

World Asthma Day: ‘Milk, curd, lassi, banana, rice do not worsen asthma’

For entire Ludhiana, only 30 rehab beds

For entire Ludhiana, only 30 drug rehab beds

Amid controversy, cost of smart road, market project raised

Ludhiana: Man held for impersonation

Cash incentives for Punjab cops to nab smugglers: Rs 20 to Rs 60

Ludhiana district tops Punjab in maximum accident deaths in lockdown

Covid outbreak at National Law University in Patiala, 46 fresh cases

Patiala's National Law University becomes Covid hotspot with 46 more positive cases

All-round growth will be visible soon: Patiala MLA Ajit Pal Singh Kohli

Patiala violence big govt failure, says Raja Warring

Patiala: For this doctor, work always comes first, dons PPE kit on Eid

Fatehgarh Sahib: Parshuram Jayanti celebrated with fervour