 Investiture ceremony at Cambridge

Investiture ceremony at Cambridge

Investiture ceremony at Cambridge

An investiture ceremony underway at Cambridge Innovative School in Jalandhar. Tribune Photo



Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: A spirit of unity and dynamism filled the air as the newly elected Student Council of Cambridge Innovative School was conferred with badges on May 27. Ankur Gupta, DCP Law and Order, Jalandhar, presided over as the chief guest. A democratic voting procedure was set in pace which ultimately formed the school student council 2023-24. The ceremony commenced seeking the blessings of the Almighty through a Sufi dance. A fiesta for the eyes was the march past wherein the feet of new council members seemed to be creating a harmony with the beats of the school-band. The newly-appointed Board of Students’ Council led by Ruhanni Khanna as Head Girl, were solemnified by an oath to serve their Alma Mater with utmost sincerity following the principles and values of the school.

Pool party at Swami Sant Dass

The tiny tots of Swami Sant Dass Kindergarten beat the heat by splashing in the pool in a fun pool party organised for the students of Nursery. The students enjoyed by dipping in the splash pools arranged for them. Dressed in colourful swimming gear, the students enjoyed with balls, toys and slides. Snacks and cold drinks were served to the little ones and they had a great relief from the scorching heat. The students danced to foot tapping numbers and participated in water games. The shouts and laughter of the youngsters were proof of the fun they had. Principal Dr Sonia Mago appreciated this fun filled activity and assured to conduct more enjoyable activities for the young students.

Flameless cooking contest at college

The Department of Home Science of PCM SD Collegiate Senior Secondary School for Women organised 'Flameless cooking competition' for the students of XI and XII. Around 20 students from different streams participated enthusiastically and prepared mouth watering dishes like Protein Shots, Cheesy Crackers, Panipuri, Virgin Mojito, Healthy Shakes and Refreshing Drinks. The sumptuous dishes were presented creatively. Principal Prof Pooja Prashar and Incharge of the Collegiate Block Sushma Sharma appreciated the endeavours of all students.

Inter-house quiz competition

Ivy World School organised an Inter-house Quiz Competition which aimed at promoting healthy competition, teamwork, and passion for learning. The quiz competition was divided in to four rounds, each designed to challenge participants and encourage them to think on their feet. The questions were carefully curated by a panel of educators, which kept both participants and spectators on the edge of their seats. The competition was won by Victors House. Senior Principal S. Chauhan extended her heartfelt congratulations to the winning team. Director Aditi Vasal extended appreciation to all the students, teachers and supporters who contributed to the success of the quiz competition.

School shines in tennis tourney

Mayor World School students earned plaudits by grabbing top positions in a tennis tournament held in Mohali on May 20 and 21.The event was organised by Paragon School Rising Star Tennis Academy. Ganeev Kaur clinched first position in Under - 10 (Boys and Girls) and second position in Under- 12 girls category. Divneet Kaur grabbed second position in Under-14 Girls. In the Under-14 Boys category, Medhansh Thapar and Kritagya Kaushal secured first and second positions, respectively. Amay Dixit attained first position and second position in Under-16 and Under-18 Boys categories respectively. Tennis coach Gaurav Kumar presided over the event as the Guest of Honour.

Fun with colours activity at school

Fun with Colours Activity was organised at CJS Public School under the guidance of Principal Dr. Ravi Suta. For this activity, teacher made a magic box in which objects of different colours were kept. Three baskets were also kept on the table and students had to pick the object and put it in the basket of the same colour. Students enjoyed a lot in this activity. Chairperson Neena Mittal and Principal Dr. Ravi Suta were also present. They appreciated the students and teachers for the well-organised activity.

Students shine in PSEB Class X result

The results of St Soldier Inter College Friends Colony in the class X results declared by the Punjab School Education Board were 100 per cent, in which students Madhav Ghai secured first position by securing 89 per cent marks, Bhumi secured second position with 83 per cent marks, Krishna Singh secured third position with 82 per cent marks. Congratulating all the students and their parents, Principal Manginder Singh said that all the students of class X have passed with good marks. While congratulating the staff members and students, Chairman Anil Chopra, Vice Chairperson Sangeeta Chopra asked them to continue working hard to bring glory to the name of the institution.

