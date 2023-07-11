Irate villagers block highway

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, July 10

Residents of several villages of the Giddarpindi area today blocked the Lohian-Makhu highway to protest the entry of river water in their villages.

The dharna was led by the Flood Roku Committee alleging that the Sutlej water entered many villages. The water overflowed following the closure of gates under the bridge.

Committee leaders Kulwinder Singh, Mukhtiar Singh, Baldev Singh, Bhagat Singh and Sarup Singh said residents of Bharoanna village under the Kabir Pur police station in Kapurthala district closed the gates of the bridge, which led to an overflow in the river and the water inundated several villages. They demanded that the gates be opened and action taken against those found guilty. The protesters said smaller bridges be constructed on the Lohian-Makhu highway for smooth flow of flood water.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Varinder Pal Singh reached the spot and pacified the agitating residents and ordered the opening of the closed gates. The ADC said a police guard would be stationed there. After the assurance, residents ended their dharna on the road and traffic was restored.