ISRO's former mission director interacts with varsity students

Phagwara, April 21
Lovely Professional University (LPU) recently hosted former Mission Director for Indian Communication & Meteorological Satellite Systems at Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Sundaramurthy TK.
Interacting with aerospace engineering students of LPU’s School of Mechanical Engineering, he shared valuable insights at Shanti Devi Mittal Auditorium of the university. The elite guest discussed the challenges involved in human spaceflight missions. He said India will soon become the fourth nation to conduct an independent human spaceflight, following Russia, USA and China.
Commencing the interactive technical session, Sundaramurthy provided a comprehensive overview of the ‘Indian Human Spaceflight Programme (IHSP)’ initiated in 2007 by ISRO. The session also covered India’s ‘Gaganyaan’ project, which aims to demonstrate human spaceflight capability by launching a crew of three members into an orbit of 400 km for three days, followed by a safe return to Indian waters. This project has also enabled India to develop heat-resistant materials, technology and procedures required for human space travel.
Apart from providing valuable knowledge and insights, Sundaramurthy also inspired LPU students to undertake further projects related to space missions. The interaction served as a platform for LPU engineering students to explore various opportunities available at ISRO.
