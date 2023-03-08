Issues of women's rights, gender equality discussed on campuses

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 7

The issues of gender equality and the need for spreading awareness on women’s rights were discussed as various events were held to celebrate the International Women’s Day on various campuses of the city.

Innocent Hearts Group

Students of Innocent Hearts Group of Institutions and College of Education celebrated the International Women’s Day by ensuring participation in competitions based on themes related to the day. A seminar on the theme, ‘Empowering women’ was organized on the occasion. A fancy dress contest and floral rangoli making competition were also held. The guest speaker for the seminar was Himani Mittal (Marketing Head, Madhuban Educational Books). She emphasised on the need for gender equity along with gender equality in society.

APJ Technical Campus

The NSS Department of Apeejay Institute of Management and Engineering Technical organised a talk on legal awareness and aid services available for women in the country. The talk covered topics such as compensation and aid available for acid attack victims, matrimonial disputes, domestic violence issues, hit-and-run cases and other related incidents. Dr Gagandeep Kaur, Chief Judicial Magistrate-cum-Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, was the keynote speaker for the event.

Hindu Kanya College

An event titled ‘Meri kahani, meri zubani’ was organised at Hindu Kanya College, Kapurthala, to mark the celebrations of International Women’s Day. Preet Kanwal, a doctor, and Mandeep K Tangra, an entrepreneur, were the guests on the occasion. By narrating their own experiences, the dignitaries motivated students to excel in their lives.