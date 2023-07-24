Istri Jagriti Manch members condemn Manipur incident

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, July 23

The Istri Jagriti Manch today held a protest outside Desh Bhagat Yadgar Hall here against the shocking incident of abduction and gang-rape of women in Manipur.

Addressing the media, district unit president of the Istri Jagriti Manch Anita Sandhu and press secretary Jasveer Kaur said the victimisation of women during riots, wars and conflicts was a grim outcome of the prevailing male-dominated mindset in society.

“The appalling lack of progress in bringing the culprits to justice is a testament to the anti-women stance of the BJP,” alleged Sandhu, adding that previous incidents like Asafa case, Bilquis Bano case and that of women wrestlers had already exposed the party’s attitude towards women’s rights.

“Moreover, public disclosure of the identities of victims constitutes a heinous crime, further compromising their dignity and safety,” she said.

Members of the Manch said the condition of women in BJP-ruled states, including Manipur, remains critical and lamentable. They said the BJP-led government in Manipur and its Chief Minister N. Biren Singh must be held accountable for the incident.

“Mere registration of FIR by the police is not enough, justice must be delivered swiftly and decisively in a fast-track court,” the members said.

The Manch also appealed to all individuals who value justice and equality to join hands in denouncing the incident. Among those present on the occasion included Kulwant Kaur and Balwinder Kaur of the Istri Jagriti Manch, besides representatives from the Punjab Students’ Union, namely Ramandeep Kaur, Alisha and Anchal.

#Manipur