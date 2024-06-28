 It has been proven that BJP was the big brother, says Jakhar : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Jalandhar
  • It has been proven that BJP was the big brother, says Jakhar

It has been proven that BJP was the big brother, says Jakhar

Lashes out at the Shiromani Akali Dal leadership

It has been proven that BJP was the big brother, says Jakhar


Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, June 27

Lashing out against the Akali Dal after the recent rebellion within the party, the BJP state president, Sunil Jakhar, said today that it’s been proven that the BJP was the big brother (in the former SAD-BJP alliance government of the state) and the Akali Dal has flopped. He said it’s time for Sukhbir Badal to mend his ways.

Speaking to The Tribune on the side-lines of a press conference, Jakhar, while asked about the rebellion within the SAD, said, “It’s the people’s message; they have performed this operation, which you might call cutting the SAD to size. Sukhbir is not willing to read the writing on the wall. Whatever he faces today is because he has not been able to deliver what is expected of him. This is what Chandumajra, Bibi Jagir Kaur, and Dhindsa expected and were worried about: that without the help of the BJP, Sukhbir Badal would not be able to win any seats. The Akali Dal has totally flopped. Now it is up to Sukhbir Badal to carry along the party. This charade of ‘Bara bhai-chota bhai’ (small brother-big brother) syndrome has been proven. If there was any bara bhai, it seems to be the BJP. We have more votes than Akali Dal. Rather than introspecting, he’s putting the blame on the BJP, which no one’s going to accept. Instead of blaming others, he needs to mend his ways.’

Speaking of the vacuum created by a weakened Akali Dal, Jakhar said, “It’s not weakening; it’s the loss of the credibility of the leadership. Akali Dal is a representative of the panth political wing, and it does not depend on political numbers. It is the credibility of the leaders that has been going down. At first, the SGPC lost credibility to the point that no one takes them seriously anymore. There was a time when the PM would have been happy to meet the SGPC president; however, now the SDMs do not give them appointments.”

Speaking about the BJP’s space in the scenario, Jakhar said, “The BJP is angling that we are going to be a serious player in Punjab. In 2027, we’ll do better than 19 per cent, as we are looking for 40 per cent. We will address all these issues, fears, and anxieties, as the country belongs to everyone. In India, everyone has equal rights.”

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Shiromani Akali Dal #Sunil Jakhar


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Jalandhar West Assembly bypoll: Shiromani Akali Dal announces support to BSP nominee, disowns its candidate

2
Sports India vs England

Rohit Sharma, spinners guide India to third T20 World Cup final

3
World THE TRIBUNE INTERVIEW

Taliban are not terrorists, time that Russia recognises them: Zamir Kabulov

4
India

Veteran BJP leader LK Advani discharged from AIIMS

5
Haryana

Woman tourist from Haryana washed away in Parvati river near Manikaran in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu

6
India

Emergency biggest, darkest chapter of direct attack on Constitution, says President Murmu in her address to both Houses of Parliament

7
India

‘Sit down’: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla chides Rohtak MP Deepender Hooda on ‘Jai Samvidhan’ issue

8
Sports

Will rain affect India-England T20 World Cup semifinal; what’s the weather like in Guyana

9
India

Fadnavis-Uddhav Thackeray chance elevator encounter 'lifts' political temperature in Maharashtra

10
Delhi

AAP MPs protest against Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest; to raise matter within INDIA bloc

Don't Miss

View All
Indian electrician wins Rs 2.25 crore jackpot in Dubai
Diaspora

Indian electrician wins Rs 2.25 crore jackpot in Dubai

After ‘popcorn rocks’, NASA now spots ‘potato’ in space, calls it ‘space potato’
Science Technology

After ‘popcorn rocks’, NASA now spots ‘potato’ in space, calls it ‘space potato’

Rejected by Indian Army, love for olive green led Amritsar’s Tejpal to fight & die for Russia
Punjab

Rejected by Indian Army, love for olive green led Amritsar’s Tejpal to fight & die for Russia

'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed
Uttar Pradesh

'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed

Monsoon expected around June 27: Met
Chandigarh

Monsoon expected in Chandigarh around June 27: Met

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory
Punjab

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory

Polluted air killed 1.69L Indian kids in 2021
India

Polluted air killed 1.69 lakh Indian kids in 2021

Video: SpiceJet passengers made to wait inside plane 'without AC for an hour' amid severe heatwave in Delhi
Trending

Video: SpiceJet passengers made to wait inside plane 'without AC for an hour' amid severe heatwave in Delhi

Top News

6 injured, flight operations impacted as portion of roof of Terminal 1 of Delhi airport collapses

1 dead, 5 injured as portion of roof collapses at Delhi airport’s Terminal 1; flight departures suspended till 2 pm

The airport operator is looking to temporarily shift operati...

13 killed as van collides with lorry in Karnataka

13 killed as van collides with lorry in Karnataka

17 people were travelling in the van

Punjab police seize 66 kg opium, arrest 2 for smuggling it from Jharkhand

Punjab police seize 66 kg opium, arrest 2 for smuggling it from Jharkhand

Further investigation on

Pre-monsoon showers lash Gurugram, waterlogging reported in many parts

Pre-monsoon showers lash Gurugram, waterlogging reported in many parts

Sohna tehsil received 82 mm rain followed by Gurugram 30 mm,...

‘Bundle of lies, govt’s script’: Opposition on Prez Address to Parliament

‘Bundle of lies, govt’s script’: Opposition on President Droupadi Murmu 's Address to Parliament

Castigates Centre over repeated mention of Emergency | Says ...


Cities

View All

~3 crore dacoity: Police find clues about perpetrators

Rs 3 crore dacoity: Amritsar Police find clues about perpetrators

Yoga at Golden Temple: Withdraw FIR or face legal action, influencer Archana Makwana tells SGPC

Gurjit Singh Aujla raises Patti-Makkhu rail link with Minister for Railways

MLA Ajay Gupta meets Local Bodies Spl Secy Ajoy Sharma

26-yr-old Tarn Taran youth to be part of Olympic hockey team

Punjab police seize 66 kg opium, arrest 2 for smuggling it from Jharkhand

Punjab police seize 66 kg opium, arrest 2 for smuggling it from Jharkhand

Man shoots dead daughter, mother and pet dog before killing self in Punjab’s Barnala

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

Scented foggers to rid Dadu Majra of stink

Chandigarh: Scented foggers to rid Dadu Majra of stink

Two rob Mohali jeweller of 100 gram gold, cash

Some respite in Chandigarh as mercury dips

Mixed response to Chandigarh decision on opening shops 24x7

Petty crime: Convicts can be told to do community service

6 injured, flight operations impacted as portion of roof of Terminal 1 of Delhi airport collapses

1 dead, 5 injured as portion of roof collapses at Delhi airport’s Terminal 1; flight departures suspended till 2 pm

Pre-monsoon showers lash Gurugram, waterlogging reported in many parts

Uproar in MCD House over water crisis, drain desilting

Indian Youth Congress protests over NEET exam irregularities

Rain relief turns into traffic nightmare as waterlogging hits streets

Amid poll frenzy, residents demand solutions to long-pending issues

Amid poll frenzy, residents demand solutions to long-pending issues

Angural betrayed people of city’s West segment: AAP

Rise of radicalism in Punjab a fertile ground for ISI: Sunil Jakhar

Jalandhar West bypoll: Akali Dal nominee Surjit Kaur gets Rajputs’ support after party decides to back BSP pick

Mann's cot will be shifted back to Satauj, says Bajwa

Rain exposes MC’s tall claims

Rain exposes MC’s tall claims

Panel reviews cases of fiscal incentives to industries

Minor raped, impregnated

Edu Department should have own construction wing, says minister

PAU start-up displays rice quality analyser at Food India Expo 2024

Rain exposes tall claims of monsoon preparedness

Rain exposes tall claims of monsoon preparedness

Canal water revives parched fields in 3 districts of Punjab

No scheduled power cuts in Punjab: Minister