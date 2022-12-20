'It is people's fight now': Unions, NGOs take out march for Latifpura residents

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 19

Stressing the fight of the families affected by the recent demotion drive at Latifpura has now become the people’s fight, a number of social organisations and unions, including Punjab Lok Sabhyacharik Manch, Tarksheel Society Punjab, Jamhuri Adhikar Sabha, Punjab Khet Mazdoor Union, Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) and Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Chabbewal-Mahalpur) among others gathered at Desh Bhagat Yadgar Hall here today.

The members of these organisations held a protest at Desh Bhagat Yadgar Hall first and from there they took out a road march till the District Administrative Complex to hand over a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner, Jalandhar, for Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

In the memorandum, the organisations have urged the Chief Minister to compensate the affected families by providing them suitable accommodation. Besides they sought strict action against Deputy Commissioner of Police Jaskiranjit Singh Teja, who allegedly used inappropriate language with the residents during demolition drive.

Apart from this, the organisations condemned the government’s action and police lathicharge on protesters outside Zira liquor factory. Farmer leaders Harmesh Maldi, Gurcharan Singh Chahil and Sukhwinder Bagpur said the state government was using police to suppress the voice of its people. They said the fight of Latifpur residents had now become a people’s fight, and they wouldn’t stay quiet unless residents are compensated.