It's official, Pawan Kumar Tinu is AAP's pick for Jalandhar seat

Jalandhar, April 16
Former Chief Parliamentary Secretary from the Shiromani Akali Dal Pawan Kumar Tinu, who joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday, was officially declared as its candidate for the Jalandhar LS seat today.
Tinu joined the party in Chandigarh on Sunday at the residence of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. Mann had said that he would announce the candidature for Jalandhar LS seat on April 16.
A Ravidassia leader, Tinu first paid obeisance at Dr BR Ambedkar’s statue on the Nakodar Chowk. Later, he headed for Ram Navami Shobha Yatra. He returned home to a rousing welcome by AAP leaders, including Doaba zonal secretary Rajwinder Kaur Thiara, Jalandhar Cantonment halqa in-charge Surinder S Sodhi, Mangal Bassi and Kaku Ahluwalia, who had already gathered at his place.
Sarpanches of villages from Adampur, where he remained MLA for two tenures, also reached his place with flowers and sweets and wished him good luck.
