Ivy students bring glory to school

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: Ivy World School under the aegis of the Vasal Educational Society sets up an example by providing the students a platform to improve their logical thinking, analytical reasoning and problem solving. As our nation celebrated the 75th year of Independence, the young budding students participated in a quiz competition which was a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. The competition was organised by the Hubs of Learning at Army Public School. A team of three students, Meghna Nadda of Grade XII Mahavira, Vatsal Jain of Grade XI Chanakya, and Himanshu Gupta of Grade X exuberantly, participated in the quiz and brought glory to the school by securing the first position. Principal S Chauhan acknowledged the efforts of the students and teachers. She also threw light on the importance of gaining, sharing and implementing knowledge.

PCM SD Students bring laurels to institution

PCM SDites prove their mettle yet again. Students of BCA semester-II brought laurels to the institution in the results declared by Guru Nanak Dev University. Puneet grabbed the first position in university by scoring 343/400 marks and Sultana got merit position in university by scoring 312/400 marks. President Naresh Kumar Budhia, other members of the managing committee and Principal Pooja Prashar felicitated the students on their success and wished them luck for their bright future.

SPORTS TOURNAMENTs at APeejay conclude

Apeejay School Mahavir Marg organised Zone-3 (West -1) back-to-back tournaments for badminton, basketball and volleyball from August 23 to 27 in U-14, U-17 and U-19 category. The tournament was presided over by chief guests Principal Seema Chopra (GSSS, Uggi) and school Principal Girish Kumar and graced by special guests Sushma (Zonal secretary, girls) and Nirmal Kaur (Zonal secretary, boys).With the sports season in full swing at Apeejay School, the winners were applauded by the excited young audience of the school as the heat of the tournament soared high. The badminton winners-up teams for boys and girls, respectively are—Apeejay School Mahavir Marg (both boys and girls team) bagged gold in all three categories (U-14, U-17 and U-19) emerging as a top winner while Swami Sant Dass School (both boys and girls team) won silver in U-14 and U-17 and in U-19 both boys and girls team secured a bronze. The bronze was also clinched by KPS Bal Bharati School boys and girls team in U-14 and U- 17 while GSSS Uggi won the second position in U-19 boys and third position in U-17 girls.

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya students get job letters

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya students of MVoc and BVoc Retail management under DDU Kaushal Kendra has completed their stipend-based internship with the renowned retail brands such as Vero Moda, Jack & Jones, Only, Kapsons, Pantaloons, Lifestyle and Max under Retailers Association’s Skill Council of India (RASCI). All students performed exquisite job during training period and due to their outshining performance, many students also got job offers from the retail organisations. Two students of BVoc. Retail Management, Anmol and Sukhdeep Kaur, got placed in Vero Moda, Amritsar, and Ludhiana, respectively with a handsome package. During the internship, the students were acquainted with the practical aspects of retailing, concepts of visual merchandising, piling, board filling, accounts handling, customer dealing and many more. Principal Atima Sharma Dwivedi lauded the efforts of faculty of Retail Management Department for shaping the future of students and guiding them in professional way. She appreciated the great work done by students during their internship and encouraged them to keep learning and flourishing professionally.

Hostel mess inaugurated

The renovated and upgraded hostel mess at Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya was inaugurated by the Sud family. The hostel mess was renamed ‘Smt. Sarla Devi Sud Bhojnalaya’ after the loving mother of the Sud family. On this occasion, Havan Yajna was performed. Chairman, Local Committee, Justice (Retd) NK Sud, his wife Arunima Sud, his brother Inder Sud, YK Sud and his wife Raghav Sud were all present. They were accompanied by local committee members Surendra Seth, Kundan Lal Aggarwal, Dr Sushma Chawla, Principal (Retd) Inderjit Talwar, Dr Pawan Gupta, Ashok Pruthi, Prof Salil Uppal and DN Sharma, President Rotary Club, Udhampur. Principal Prof. Dr Ajay Sareen welcomed all the guests. She thanked the Sud family for funding the upgradation of the mess. She said that this upgraded Bhojnalaya would be an asset for the generations to come. A DD Sud Board Room was inaugurated at HMV. Coordinator, Resident Scholars, Meenakshi Syal, presented a vote of thanks. Principal Dr Ajay Sareen presented Tulsi plants to all the guests. All the deans, PROs, members of the mess committee, superintendents and other staff members were also present. The stage was organised by Dr Anjana Bhatia, Head of the Botany Department.

Career guidance seminar organised

Keeping in mind the future of the children, DIPS management is organising a career guidance seminar in the college on August 31. Students and their parents can attend the seminar to learn about various courses, fees, scholarships and other facilities being provided in the college. College Principal Dr Ravi Sidhu said that the students who want to make a career in fashion, hotel, or the media, could make their future bright by taking admission in DIPS IMT. Students enrolling in Graduation BCom Hons, BBA, BSc, BTTM, BHMCT, BSc Fashion Designing, BCA, BSc (IT), BSc Animation & Multimedia Technology, BSc (MLS) and Post-Graduation students can take admission in MTTM, MSc (IT), MSc (MLT), MCom, MBA, MLC. In this seminar, the career counsellor, and the admission in-charge would provide complete information to the students.

Prakash utsav celebrated at eklavya

Eklavya School celebrated the Prakash Utsav of Guru Granth Sahib with great enthusiasm, devotion and reverence. The Prakash Utsav is an important landmark for the Sikh community all over the world. The Guru Granth Sahib is not only the holy book or scripture but a perpetual, ultimate and eternal Guru. Chairman JK Gupta interacted with students and stressed on living as a noble and truthful person. Director Seema Handa gave message that everyone in world was equal. There is only one God of all religious. Students disseminated information about the scriptures and history of Guru Granth Sahib. They were taught and enlightened that Guru Granth Sahib is a collation of many hymns, poems, shabads and other writings from many different scholars, including the gurus and writers from different religions. On the occasion, kirtan was performed by the students of Grade XII as they paid tributes to Guru Granth Sahib by spreading his divine message of harmony, humility and equality through poems, speeches and orations followed by students of primary wing recited shabad of Gurbani “Guru Maniyo Granth” with divine and devotion.

LKCW STUDENTS excel IN GNDU exams

The students of PG Department of Hindi, Lyallpur Khalsa College for Women(LKCW), have brought laurels to the institution. Amankiran of MA Hindi (Sem II) got the first position in university and scored above 80 per cent marks. Sofia, Deeksha and Sulafsha of the same class scored 73.25 per cent, 70.5 per cent and 70.25 per cent, respectively. Principal Navjot wished the students for their bright future and success. She congratulated Sarabjit Kaur, head, PG Department of Hindi and Dr Amardeep Deol, associate professor, PG Department of Hindi, for their hardwork and 100 per cent result of the class.

Induction programme organised

The Department of Economics and Mathematics of Apeejay College of Fine Arts organised an induction programme for the new entrants. Principal Dr Neerja Dhingra was the Chief Guest of the day. This programme was organised to provide a platform for the new entrants to acquaint themselves with the second and third year-students. Dr Supreet Talwar, Head of Department of Economics, warmly welcomed them. She also shared her views on the topic- ‘Employability and Employment Scenario in Economics.’ Through a PowerPoint presentation, she gave an introduction to the concepts of statistics, economics and changing trends around the world. Dr Simkee Dev from the Department of Economics presented her thoughts on the ‘Impact of International Russia and Ukraine Crisis on Indian economy.’ She put forth how the war can affect share markets, cause inflation, unemployment across different countries. This discussion was carried on by Meera from the Department of Mathematics, who discussed NPTEL, and digital e-portals of education, and so on. The students were also given a chance to speak.

CT Group conducts session on health

CT Group of Institutions, South Campus, Shahpur, held a one-hour Bopda session in which the guest trainer Rajan Syal from Parindey academy motivated the staff members to opt for their health. The event was graced by CTIHS Principal Seema Arora, along with a few staff members. Principal Seema Arora said, “The day is important in two ways, one is that we can dedicate tone day for the health and other is solidifying the immune system in this tough period.”

Investiture Ceremony held at gurukul school

The Gurukul School organised the investiture ceremony with great pomp and show. The Head Boy, the Head Girl, the Sports Captain, the House Captains and Monitors from classes 1 to 12 were formally appointed.The newly-appointed leaders pledged to perform their duties with sincerity. Principal Radha Gakhar administered the oath, and pinned up the badges. The school director, Sushma Handa, congratulated the students.

Football Tournament at sd public school

Boys U -19 Football tournament, Zone 4, was held at Seth Hukam Chand SD Public Sr Sec. School. The final match was played between MGN Public School and Seth Hukam Chand SD Public Sr Sec. School. Krish scored two goals, while Teganjan, Navnoor and Mohit scored one goal each. MGN Adarsh Nagar won the tournament. Principal Priyanka Sharma congratulated the winning team. Vishal Arya, Amarjit Singh and Ranju were present on the occasion.

Dav college holds Two-day lecture series

The Innovation Council of DAV College, under the supervision of College Principal Prof. (Dr) Vinay Kumar, organised a lecture series, in association with the Department of Mathematics and Library Science. Kapil Chopra (President, Innovation Council), said that series saw a participation of forty students in total. Aman Bahri and Raj Kumari served as keynote speakers, delivering lectures on the theme. Dr Anoop Kumar, President, DAV College Managing Committee Hoshiarpur, and DL Anand (Secretary), congratulated the Innovation Council of the college for this venture.

Cricket, Volleyball Tournaments organised

The Zone-2 Cricket and Volleyball tournament concluded at the stadium of Innocent Hearts School, Loharan. The Chief Guest, Amarjeet Singh (Zonal Pradhan, Principal Government Model Senior Secondary School, Ladowali Road) and Special Guest Vikram Malhotra (DPE Sports) were present. The students of Innocent Hearts brought laurels to the school with a grand victory. In the under-14 category (Boys) team, Innocent Hearts won the first position by defeating the team of Government Middle School Lohar Nangal, and in the under-17 category, the cricket team of Innocent Hearts, Loharan, secured the second position. In volleyball, Innocent Hearts Loharan secured the first position in Under-14 and Under-17 (Girls) categories, and stood third in U-19 (Girls). In volleyball, Innocent Hearts Loharan played in U-14 and U-17 categories (Boys) and secured the second and third positions in U-19. On this occasion, Dr Anup Bowry, Chairman, of Innocent Hearts congratulated the winning team. He also congratulated Shallu Sehgal (Principal Loharan), Cricket Coach Amit and the Sports HOD, Sanjeev Bhardwaj, for the success of this tournament.

Students made aware of healthy food

St Soldier Divine Public School organised a ‘Healthy and Unhealthy Food’ activity to make the students aware of the importance of consuming healthy food for their good health. As a part of the activity, the students were taught to make delicious and healthy snacks with their own hands, through non-fire cooking. Stress was also laid on the cleanliness of the cooking area. The students enjoyed the activity.