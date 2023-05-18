Ivy World celebrates Mother's day

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: Ivy World Play School, Civil Lines, celebrated Mother’s Day -‘ Bellissimo experienza’ under the superior guidance of the management of the school Chairman Sanjeev Kumar Vasal, Principal Sanjeev Chauhan and Headmistress Shefali Sharma. Ivy World Play School celebrated Mother's Day with a special event dedicated to honor and appreciate the love, care, and sacrifices of mothers around the world. On Mother's Day, the school hosted a Mother's Day event at our school where moms can sit back, relax, and enjoy a day of pampering, but what made this event truly special was that the children themselves served the food to their mothers. The school honoured the mothers by releasing the bunch of balloons in the air. The school planned a range of activities, including games, music, and refreshments to make this day special for them. The event was a resounding success, and all the mothers who attended expressed their appreciation and gratitude for the thoughtful celebration.

Wrestling open tournament

Seth Hukam Chand S. D. Public Sr. Sec. School, Kapurthala Road, was elated when Jailpreet Singh of Class VIII bagged second position and was decorated with silver medal for under-15 in 48 kg free style wrestling open tournament held in Chandigarh. School Principal Priyanka Sharma congratulated the winner for his achievement and extended her best wishes for his upcoming competitions and encouraged him to shine in his future competition.

Schhol holds Slogan Writing contest

Shiv Jyoti Public School provides unique tenets to its students to participate in various activities to enrich their personalities which is manifested under the leadership of school management and Principal Parveen Saili. Two of the students Varun Kumar and Lalit Singh Bora of the school participated in Sahodaya Inter School Slogan Writing competition held in DRV DAV Centenary Public School, Phillaur.Total 26 schools participated in the competition.Lalit Singh Bora has won second prize. His topic was quality education.They were guided by teachers Rajni Malik and Kiran Balaunder. Dr.Vidur Jyoti Chairman,Trust, acknowledged the efforts of the students and congratulated their parents and guide teachers.

National Technology Day observed

The Department of Civil Engineering, under the aegis of the American Society of Civil Engineering’s Local Chapter (ASCE), celebrated National Technology Day enthusiastically on the DAVIET campus. Raghav Sharma, Founder and C.E.O of Xovian Technologies Pvt.Ltd., was the resource person for the expert talk on “ Entrepreneurship in Space Technology” Dr. Sanjeev Naval Principal, DAVIET, highlighted the role of technology in day to day life Engineering futures through innovation. He further expressed his pleasure for the MOU between DAVIET and Xovian Technologies Pvt.Ltd. in future.