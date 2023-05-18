 Ivy World celebrates Mother's day : The Tribune India

Campus Notes

Ivy World celebrates Mother's day

Ivy World celebrates Mother's day

CT Group of Institutions organises a conference on current trends in engineering, sciences and management.



Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: Ivy World Play School, Civil Lines, celebrated Mother’s Day -‘ Bellissimo experienza’ under the superior guidance of the management of the school Chairman Sanjeev Kumar Vasal, Principal Sanjeev Chauhan and Headmistress Shefali Sharma. Ivy World Play School celebrated Mother's Day with a special event dedicated to honor and appreciate the love, care, and sacrifices of mothers around the world. On Mother's Day, the school hosted a Mother's Day event at our school where moms can sit back, relax, and enjoy a day of pampering, but what made this event truly special was that the children themselves served the food to their mothers. The school honoured the mothers by releasing the bunch of balloons in the air. The school planned a range of activities, including games, music, and refreshments to make this day special for them. The event was a resounding success, and all the mothers who attended expressed their appreciation and gratitude for the thoughtful celebration.

Wrestling open tournament

Seth Hukam Chand S. D. Public Sr. Sec. School, Kapurthala Road, was elated when Jailpreet Singh of Class VIII bagged second position and was decorated with silver medal for under-15 in 48 kg free style wrestling open tournament held in Chandigarh. School Principal Priyanka Sharma congratulated the winner for his achievement and extended her best wishes for his upcoming competitions and encouraged him to shine in his future competition.

Schhol holds Slogan Writing contest

Shiv Jyoti Public School provides unique tenets to its students to participate in various activities to enrich their personalities which is manifested under the leadership of school management and Principal Parveen Saili. Two of the students Varun Kumar and Lalit Singh Bora of the school participated in Sahodaya Inter School Slogan Writing competition held in DRV DAV Centenary Public School, Phillaur.Total 26 schools participated in the competition.Lalit Singh Bora has won second prize. His topic was quality education.They were guided by teachers Rajni Malik and Kiran Balaunder. Dr.Vidur Jyoti Chairman,Trust, acknowledged the efforts of the students and congratulated their parents and guide teachers.

National Technology Day observed

The Department of Civil Engineering, under the aegis of the American Society of Civil Engineering’s Local Chapter (ASCE), celebrated National Technology Day enthusiastically on the DAVIET campus. Raghav Sharma, Founder and C.E.O of Xovian Technologies Pvt.Ltd., was the resource person for the expert talk on “ Entrepreneurship in Space Technology” Dr. Sanjeev Naval Principal, DAVIET, highlighted the role of technology in day to day life Engineering futures through innovation. He further expressed his pleasure for the MOU between DAVIET and Xovian Technologies Pvt.Ltd. in future.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Patiala

Punjab: Man caught for entering gurdwara in Rajpura wearing shoes, handed over to police

2
Punjab

Punjab cabinet approves 18 new I-T dept posts; Rs 95 crore transferred to MC Jalandhar for development

3
Diaspora

Punjab-born police officer Pratima Bhullar Maldonado becomes highest-ranking South Asian woman in NYPD

4
Health

Study discovers combining swallowable gastric balloon, anti-obesity drug boosts weight loss

5
Sports

Sourav Ganguly's security upgraded to Z category

6
Delhi

Delhi police release photo of man masturbating in Metro, seek public help to identify him

7
World

Joke that cost $2 million: Chinese authorities impose penalty on comedy firm over military pun

8
Diaspora

32-year-old Indian man dies after being hit by car in US

9
Nation

Air India’s Delhi-Sydney flight encounters turbulence; 7 passengers suffer ‘minor sprain’

10
Nation

Decision on Karnataka CM likely today or tomorrow; Cabinet will be in place in 48-72 hours: Surjewala

Don't Miss

View All
Gatka included in National Games
Chandigarh

Gatka included in National Games

CH01CQ fancy No. auction from May 24
Chandigarh

CH01CQ fancy No. auction from May 24

Expect rain in Chandigarh on May 18
Chandigarh

Expect rain in Chandigarh on May 18

46%, Punjab top contributor to wheat pool
Punjab

46%, Punjab top contributor to wheat pool

Air India’s Amritsar-Mumbai flight to resume from May 20
Amritsar

Air India’s Amritsar-Mumbai flight to resume from May 20

Chandigarh’s Indian Air Force Heritage Centre: A dream takes flight
Features

Chandigarh's Indian Air Force Heritage Centre: A dream takes flight

Partition Museum: How Delhi experienced the tragedy
Features

Partition Museum: How Delhi experienced the tragedy

Search for Guru Gobind’s crest plume
Comment

Search for Guru Gobind Singh's crest plume

Top News

Siddaramaiah to be Karnataka CM, DK Shivakumar to be his deputy

Siddaramaiah to be Karnataka CM, Shivakumar his deputy: Congress sources

Swearing-in ceremony to be held in Bengaluru on May 20

Old-timer Sidda or troubleshooter DK? Dilemma stays

Old-timer Sidda or troubleshooter DK? Dilemma stays

Decision in 48 to 72 hours, says Surjewala

No price rise, Centre’s nod to ~1.08 lakh cr fertiliser subsidy

No price rise, Centre’s nod to Rs 1.08 lakh cr fertiliser subsidy

SP Hinduja, named in Bofors case, dead

SP Hinduja, named in Bofors case, dead

Narco terror: NIA raids 324 sites in eight states, UT

Narco terror: NIA raids 324 sites in eight states, UT


Cities

View All

Arms smuggling via drones a challenge for security forces

Arms smuggling via drones a challenge for security forces

Paddy transplantation across fence to begin after June 10

PPBM members meet DETC over verification of GST dealers

PSPCL goods stored illegally in pvt godowns seized

NABARD team carries out inspection of schools

CITCO plans to let pvt player run ‘loss-making’ Mermaid

CITCO plans to let pvt player run ‘loss-making’ Mermaid

Southern sectors bear brunt; RWAs for regular inspections

Speeding car kills vendor, injures six

SBSI Airport: April sees highest monthly footfall in 5 years

Jyoti adjudged ‘Student of the Year’ at law institute

15 shanties gutted in Shastri Park slum fire

15 shanties gutted in Shastri Park slum fire

Asst professor arrested for impersonating Delhi Lieutenant Governor

Purse snatcher stabbed to death; 2 held

'Power to L-G to pick aldermen will mean destabilising MCD'

Still in poll mode, CM holds roadshow to launch work

Still in poll mode, CM holds roadshow to launch work

Aggrieved local industrialists fail to meet CM

AAP floods city with event hoardings, faces backlash

Illegal mining in Garhshankar villages

Lt Gen Vijay Nair assumes charge asVajra Corps GOC

Work to revamp city rly station at ~529 crore picks up pace

Work to revamp city rly station at Rs 529 crore picks up pace

Servant decamps with Rs 2.25 lakh, gold jewellery from Sec 32 house

Hit by speeding truck, 13-yr-old student dies

Vigilance Bureau arrests ASI for taking Rs 9,000 bribe

Bookie held for betting on cricket matches

Roads choked, car bazaar hits businesses at Chhoti Baradari

Roads choked, car bazaar hits businesses at Chhoti Baradari

Patiala: Committee protests arrest of members

Scooterist dies in accident

Patiala residents saved over Rs 300cr with zero power bill: Jouramajra

Gurdwara shooting: SGPC to give free legal aid to suspect