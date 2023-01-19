JAC flays move to centralise admissions through portal

Jalandhar, January 18
Joint Action Committee (JAC) comprising representatives of the Non-Government Aided Colleges’ Management Federation of Punjab and Chandigarh (NGACMF), Principal’s Association of three state-run universities — Punjab University, Chandigarh, Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, and Punjabi University, Patiala — and Chandigarh Colleges Teachers’ Union (PCCTU) and Punjab Un-Aided Colleges Association today submitted a memorandum directed to CM Bhagwant Mann to Nawanshahr DC for condemning the state government’s decision of implementing centralised admission portal.
Vinod Bhardwaj, president Managing Committee, RK Arya College, Nawanshahr, said a meeting of the JAC was held on January 9 at Guru Nanak College for Women, Gujjar Khan in Ludhiana regarding this issue, and it was unanimously decided that all the private colleges, aided and un-aided, shall remain closed today and memorandums would be submitted to Deputy Commissioners in all district headquarters.
He said the private aided and un-aided colleges in Punjab were fighting against the decision to initiate admission process through a centralised admission portal, reducing the age of teachers to 58 that is 60 as per their service conditions and 95 per cent grant for all posts etc.
JAC members said the decision of the government was highly discriminatory in nature as the state-run three universities, their constituent colleges and private universities had been kept out of the purview of this centralised admission portal.
