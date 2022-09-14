Jail inmates come to blows, 12 booked

Tribune News Service

Kapurthala, September 13

Following clash between two groups at Kapurthala modern jail on Tuesday, 12 inmates have been booked by the district police.

The two groups of inmates reportedly clashed over a minor issue and used weapons made out of iron sheets to hit at each other. Two inmates, Balwinder and Harvinder, also got injured during the clash, said ASI Baldev Singh of Kotwali police station. Both were admitted to the local Civil Hospital for treatment

The jail is overcrowded beyond capacity. Among those who have been booked in the clash include Balwinder Singh of Lattianwal village, Vikas of Kapurthala, Prashant Rai of Phagwara, Navdeep Singh of Nawanshahr, Amandeep Singh of Hoshiarpur, Karandeep Singh of Begowal, Gulshan Kumar of Kotkapura, Himalaya of Jalandhar Cantonment, Amarjit Singh of Jandiala, Nachhatar Singh of Kapurthala, Harvinder Singh of Kapurthala and Ravi Kumar of Maqsudan in Jalandhar. The accused have been booked on the complaint of Assistant Superintendent Gauravdeep Singh.