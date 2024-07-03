Jakhar, Channi ask Mann to reply on Angural’s allegations

Tribune News Service

Deepkamal Kaur

Jalandhar, July 2

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann attacked former Aam Aadmi Party MLA and now BJP candidate Sheetal Angural during a roadshow here on Tuesday.

Congress MP Charanjit Channi, along with other leaders, addresses a press conference in Jalandhar on Tuesday. Photo: Sarabjit Singh

Stand by BJP nominee Why is the CM silent when such serious allegations of gambling, betting and extortion have been levelled against his party men? Angural has produced audio clips too, which are self-explanatory. I stand by Angural if he has genuine material to expose the wrongdoings of AAP. — Charanjit Channi, MP

Mann did not say a word against the Congress but in his entire speech, he targeted Angural, who, in his Facebook Live video, had levelled allegations of corruption against AAP leaders in Jalandhar.

"This man is scared as he knows that he will be booked for the wrongs he has committed in the past", the CM told a gathering at Dilbagh Nagar.

Meanwhile, state BJP chief Sunil Jakhar alleged, "Whether the charges levelled by Angural against AAP leaders are correct or not, Mann has eroded the dignity of the chair of the CM. A former colleague of the CM has levelled allegations but we really do not know if the CM will reply to it or not for he has been ignoring all allegations against his ministers, MLAs earlier too. I also want to ask Mann as to why his MP Raghav Chadha is again missing from this election".

Former Chief Minister and Jalandhar MP Charanjit Channi too maintained that CM Mann should either reply to Angural's allegations or quit from his position. "Why is he silent when such serious allegations of gambling, betting and extortion have been levelled against his party men? Angural has produced audio clips too, which are self-explanatory. I stand by Angural if he has genuine material to expose the wrongdoings of AAP", Channi has asked. He has appealed to people not to vote for AAP.

Probe graft allegations: SAD to Chief Minister

Chandigarh: Senior Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia today asked Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to order an investigation into corruption allegations levelled against him and his family members by BJP leader Sheetal Angural even as he also asked the Union government to take cognizance of the evidence being shared by Angural on this issue. In a statement here, Majithia said Angural, who was earlier in AAP, has posted a video in which he made allegations against AAP leaders collecting money from builders, contractors and various sections of society, besides minting money through transfers and postings.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Aam Aadmi Party AAP #Bhagwant Mann #BJP #Congress