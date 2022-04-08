Phillaur Bandh: Sunil Jakhar faces flak for 'insulting' Dalits

Tribune News Service

Phillaur, April 7

On a call given by Shri Guru Ravidass Bhawan Parbhandhak Committee against former PPCC president Sunil Jakhar for his remarks against Dalit community, shops and commercial establishments remained closed in Phillaur on Thursday.

MLA Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary said Jakhar should apologise for his abominable statement targeting the Dalit community. MLA Chaudhary said the language used by Jakhar was against the values of the Indian National Congress, which has always stood for the downtrodden and marginalised sections of society.

“Sunil Jakhar has insulted the entire Dalit community by his statement and hurt our sentiments. Such remarks cannot be tolerated by the Dalits. He should apologise for his remarks,” MLA Chaudhary said.

