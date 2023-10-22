Jakhar slams CM Mann for disrespecting House

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 21

Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar on Saturday said Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann belittled the Vidhan Sabha by evading discussion on Punjab’s water issue.

Demanding apology over same from Bhagwant Mann, Jakhar said Mann had brought disrepute to the CM’s chair and disrespected the House.

Jakhar said, by indulging in war of words over the question of SYL and asking LoP to come to Ludhiana for debate, the Chief Minister had lowered the dignity of the House meant for debate and discussion on public issues.

The BJP state chief was here to participate in the Bhagwan Valmiki Jayanti Shobha Yatra celebrations in Jalandhar.

Jakhar said the Punjab CM’s demand of land for a separate Vidhan Sabha for Punjab clearly denotes that he is diluting Punjab’s rights over the state’s capital city. Stating that there was a vicious ploy by the AAP to undermine Punjab at every step, Jakhar also said the state’s ruling dispensation had lowered Punjab’s stand over its own waters. He said their own MP brazenly admits to ensuring water to Haryana at the cost of Punjab, which is intolerable to every Punjabi.

