Jal gets new CP, SSP Rural

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 8

Post the rejig ordered by the new Aam Aadmi Party government in the state, Jalandhar on Friday got the new Police Commissioner and SSP Rural. While 2004 IPS batch officer Gurpreet Singh Toor was appointed as the new Police Commissioner in place of Naunihal Singh, 2009 IPS batch officer, Swapan Sharma got the orders for his posting as the new SSP Jalandhar (Rural) in place of Satinder Singh.

Prior to this, Toor was serving as DIG Administration, Punjab, and DIG, IRB, Punjab. Last year, he remained posted in Jalandhar as DIG-cum-Joint Director, Maharaja Ranjit Singh Academy Phillaur. Swapan Sharma was last posted as SSP, Sangrur, and got relieved of the charge last week.