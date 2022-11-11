Jalandhar: 105 new dengue cases in a week

Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, November 10

With over 100 cases in just one week, dengue is rapidly spreading its tentacles across the region. While 219 cases of dengue were reported in Jalandhar on November 3, the caseload stands at 324 today, an increase of 105 cases in just one week.

In the past two days alone, 58 new cases of dengue have been reported in Jalandhar. Of the 76 samples that were tested, 41 tested positive on Wednesday; and of more 59 samples, 17 cases were reported today. Of the total 324 cases in Jalandhar, 194 are from urban areas and 130 from rural.

With the smog and pollution already posing a health emergency for the citizens of the district, the rapid rise in dengue cases in the very start of November poses a serious concern for the health authorities of the district. While November is typically a month where Dengue cases are expected to peak, the addition of 100 cases to the tally in just a short period of time has set the alarm bells ringing.

Meanwhile, two deaths have also been reported from dengue in Jalandhar. The first is of a 20-year-old girl from Jalandahr Cantt, who died of dengue symptoms on November 4. The second death is of a suspected case from the Wadala area; the same patient was also tested positive for swine flu at PIMS. However, his sample for Swine Fu came out negative when tested at the Civil Hopistal. However, the Health Department said confirmation on the case whether the death was from dengue can only be made after a review from the state review committee.

Meanwhile, 18 people have been challaned in the district for violations regarding breeding of dengue larvae. Health and MC teams have also been carrying out surveys at homes, and follow ups in areas where dengue larvae have been found or patients reported.

On Thursday, 7,625 homes were surveyed in Jalandhar (5,843 rural and 1,782 urban) and 31 Dengue larvae were found in Jalandhar. In total, during this entire season, 99,767 homes have been surveyed in Jalandhar, (55,008 urban and 44,759 rural) and 1,837 Dengue larvae have been found in Jalandhar.

Throughout the season, 1,547 samples of dengue had been tested in Jalandhar. Dr Raman Gupta, District Family Welfare Officer, said: “Daily drives to inspect houses and free localities of larvae are being carried out diligently by the health teams. Today only 17 new cases were reported. The suspected Dengue patient’s death is currently under review from the State Review Committee. Confirmation can only be made once the review is complete.”

