Jalandhar: 12 trains to be cancelled, 5 diverted from Sept 30

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 23

Amid the ongoing renovation work at the Jalandhar Cantonment railway station, the Railways has decided to cancel 12 trains and divert five from September 30 to October 4.

An announcement in this regard was made today. Officials said a shed atop the track passing through the railway station had to be repaired. So, passage of trains would not be possible. People had been informed in advance so that they do not face any hassles on these days.

The trains that have been cancelled include those from Jalandhar city to Hoshiarpur and back, Nangal Dam to Amritsar and back, Ludhiana to Chheharta and back, Old Delhi to Pathankot and back. The train plying between Pathankot to Jalandhar city and back would remain cancelled on October 3 and the train from New Jalpaiguri to Amritsar and back would be cancelled on October 4.