Jalandhar: 2 attacked with weapons, critical

Jalandhar, September 6
Two brothers were brutally attacked by a group of four to five unidentified men at Mehatpur on Monday night. Though the exact reason behind the attack is yet to be known, sources said they were attacked after they tried to pacify two teenagers in their area who were fighting over a minor issue.
As per information, the victims, Amandeep and Ajay, were stopping two teenagers in their area from fighting when some unidentified men attacked them with sharp-edge weapons. Sources said the attackers allegedly passed derogatory remarks against the victims, and stopped them from intervening in the teenager’s fight. In the meantime, one of the attackers attacked Amandeep on his head with a sharp-edged weapon, following which, the clash intensified and both the brothers were brutally beaten. They had received serious injuries on their heads.
The victims were rushed to the government hospital in Mehatpur, where doctors, seeing their critical condition, referred them to the Civil Hospital, Jalandhar. Meanwhile, the Mehatpur police said they had no information about the incident and neither had they received an official complaint in this regard.
