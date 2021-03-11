Jalandhar: 2 drug peddlers held with pistol

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: The CIA-2 staff of the city police have arrested two drug peddlers and seized 3,000 intoxicating tablets and a country-made pistol with five live cartridges from their possession on Tuesday. The accused have been identified as Taran Kumar (29) and Sumit Kumar (32), both residents of Jalandhar Cantt. The police arrested Taran during their routine checking near Dusshera ground, while Sumit was arrested from Sansarpur village. As per police, Taran in his interrogation told the police that he was going to deliver the pistol to Sumit. Following which, the police conducted a raid at Sumit’s residence and seized 3,000 intoxicating tablets from his possession. A case under Sections 25, 54, 59 of the Arms Act and under various Sections of the NDPS Act has been registered against them. TNS

Jalandhar: The Special Operation Unit of the city police have arrested two drug peddlers and seized 3,000 intoxicating tablets from their possession on Tuesday. The accused has been identified as Daler Singh (52) and Jagjit Singh (50), both residents of Maan Singh Nagar in Laddhewali. The accused were arrested from a road near Laddhwali during a routine checking. The police party seized 2,520 Alprazolam tablets from Daler Singh, while 480 tablets of the same brand from Jagjit Singh. The police arrested them after registering a case under Sections 22, 61, 85 the NDPS Act at the Rama Mandi police station. TNS

DC assumes addl charge of JDA

Jalandhar: DC Ghanshyam Thori on Monday assumed the additional charge as Chief Administrator of Jalandhar Development Authority, where he had an introductory meeting with the officials of the JDA. After taking charge, Thori said planned developments of the areas falling under the jurisdiction of JDA would be carried out with an aim to bringing about transparency and accountability into its day to day working. Due focus would be laid on all round development of the district besides by covering maximum area, he added. TNS

Two covid cases surface in district

Jalandhar: Two new cases of Covid were reported from Jalandhar on Wednesday, taking the Covid tally to 78,362 cases. As many as 76,771 people have recovered from the disease in the district while the number of active cases has reached 13. No deaths were reported, keeping the deceased tally at 1578. Meanwhile, the Kapurthala district reported one new case of Covid today, taking the tally to 23,892. The new patient was a 24-year-old woman resident of Nangal Lubana village in Kapurthala. No new death was reported. The total deceased tally stands at 583.