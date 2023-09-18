Jalandhar: 2 months on, no end to sufferings of flood-hit

Tribune News Service

Aakanksha N Bhardwaj

Jalandhar, September 17

It has been over two months since the flood hit several villages in Lohian, people are still living in a hell-like situation in some villages.

A visit to Mundi Shehrian village in flood-hit Lohian revealed the sorry state of affairs. People have been spending days and nights atop their houses, which are still inundated with floodwater.

Prakash Kaur, a resident of the village, said she did not even have a gas cylinder at her home to cook anything. Sharing her ordeal, the woman said she was looking after her two-year-old daughter. Arranging milk for her daughter had become a herculean task. “We are disheartened. Just have a look at the conditions we are living in,” she said.

The family of four has water all around their house. “We are living in a constant fear that anything can happen at any time. Anyone can enter from outside as there is no boundary wall. It is not safe, but there is no help from the government,” Surjit Singh said.

On way from Mundi Shehrian to Mandala Channa village, several people could be seen sitting on the roofs of their houses with their belongings.

Man drowns in floodwater

A resident of the flood-hit Dhakka Basti village died after drowning in floodwaters Thursday evening. The deceased has been identified as Harmesh Singh. He was living in Nahl Mandi after his house collapsed due to the deluge on July 10. There is a breach in the bundh at Dhakka Basti. As a result, the way to the village is inundated.

“He was upset. He started collecting bricks from his broken house and was about to sit on the boat to return to Nahl Mandi. He slipped and fell into the water,” said Surjit Singh, a relative of the deceased. He said they had been demanding that the bundh should be plugged, but to no avail.

“We have lost a family member. Had the breach been plugged, this would not have happened,” he rued.