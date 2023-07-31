Jalandhar: 2 women caught on camera selling drugs, video goes viral

Jalandhar, July 31
Videos of two women openly selling drugs to the addicts in Shankar village of Nakodar town in the district has recently gone viral. However, the police officials claim that it is an old video and the accused have fled from the village.
In one video, a woman is seen standing at her gate as bike-borne youth keep coming to her. She hands them over pouches and takes money in return. In the second video, a woman is seen sitting on a charpoy of her house as men enter her house, buy the drugs and pay her the amount. After handing them over the drug dose, she is seen counting the cash too.
Shankar village is already tainted for drug-related activities. Reacting to the videos, Nakodar Sadar SHO Inspector Gurinderjit S Nagra said these women were active in drug pedalling till sometime back.
He named the addicts as Sandeep Kumar and Bheera and the women peddlers as Bhanso and Rekha. SHO said the houses of these drug peddlers were locked for the past one month. “The police force is alert and we shall nab them soon. They cannot carry out their business again,” he said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Manipur video 'horrendous', don't want state police to handle it: Supreme Court
Top court questions why the FIR was registered on May 18 whe...
Two home guards killed, several cops injured, cars torched as mobs pelt stones at VHP procession in Haryana’s Nuh
Internet suspended in the area till Wednesday; Home Minister...
Nuh violence spreads to Gurugram; situation under control, says DC
Shops and cab torched, timely intervention by administration...
RPF constable shoots dead his senior and 3 passengers on board Jaipur-Mumbai train, nabbed; motive unclear
The accused was nabbed by personnel of GRP and RPF after a c...
Delhi services bill listed for introduction in Lok Sabha for Tuesday
Home Minister Amit Shah will introduce the bill while his de...