Jalandhar: 2 women caught on camera selling drugs, video goes viral

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, July 31

Videos of two women openly selling drugs to the addicts in Shankar village of Nakodar town in the district has recently gone viral. However, the police officials claim that it is an old video and the accused have fled from the village.

In one video, a woman is seen standing at her gate as bike-borne youth keep coming to her. She hands them over pouches and takes money in return. In the second video, a woman is seen sitting on a charpoy of her house as men enter her house, buy the drugs and pay her the amount. After handing them over the drug dose, she is seen counting the cash too.

Shankar village is already tainted for drug-related activities. Reacting to the videos, Nakodar Sadar SHO Inspector Gurinderjit S Nagra said these women were active in drug pedalling till sometime back.

He named the addicts as Sandeep Kumar and Bheera and the women peddlers as Bhanso and Rekha. SHO said the houses of these drug peddlers were locked for the past one month. “The police force is alert and we shall nab them soon. They cannot carry out their business again,” he said.

#Nakodar