Jalandhar: 20-kg ganja seized, six peddlers held

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 26

On a tip-off reportedly provided by Jalandhar Central MLA Raman Arora, the city police on Saturday arrested six drug peddlers and recovered 20 kg of ganja from them.

ADCP (City-1) Sohail Mir and ACP (Central) Sukhdeep Singh said the MLA had got a call on Friday after which a police team conducted a raid near the Surya Enclave main gate from where they apprehended the peddlers and recovered the drugs from them.

Those arrested have been identified as Arvind Mandal, Kanchan Kumari and Geeta Devi, all from Bihar, and Roshan Lal of Indira Colony in Jalandhar, his sister Geeta Rani and Chandu Ram of Daulatpuri in Jalandhar. The ADCP said the Bihar natives used to get the drugs from Odisha by train or bus and supply it through their local group in Indira Colony and Qazi Mandi areas of Jalandhar.

On a tip-off coming via him, the AAP MLA claimed that the voters trusted the party and were confident that if they would share information with him, action would surely take place. Sohail Mir denied any apprehensions that the people were trusting AAP leaders more than the police. “It is just that Arora is a public representative and a piece of information came through him, upon which we acted swiftly,” he clarified.