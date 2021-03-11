Jalandhar administration closes five open borewells

Our Correspondent

Jalandhar: On the directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, the administration on Friday closed five open borewells falling in various villages of district. Divulging the details, Deputy Commissioner Ghanshyam Thori said separate teams of Guardians of Governance (GOGs) have reported about open borewells in Bambiawal, Sanghwal, Chaharke, Lambri and Pandori Nijjran villages after conducting extensive field visits. He said the directions were immediately issued to the agriculture and farmers’ welfare department to close these borewells following which the officials plugged these five open borewells. The DC appealed the owners of open borewells to plug all borewells otherwise criminal proceedings would be initiated against them. TNS

two held with drugs, liquor

Hoshiarpur: The district police arrested two persons and seized huge quantity of narcotics from them from different places during last 24 hours. The police of PS City arrested a smuggler during patrolling in the area and recovered a large number of sedative pills from him. The accused has been identified as Dinesh Kumar, a resident of Mount Avenue, Hoshiarpur. On the other hand, the police of Tanda police station arrested a person and seized 6,000 ml liquor from him. The accused has been identified as Satnam Singh, alias Saini, a resident of Ahiyapur. Separate cases have been registered against the accused by the respective police stations. OC

Man booked for seeking dowry

Hoshiarpur: On the complaint of the victim woman against the accused husband, for allegedly harassing her for the alleged demand of dowry and forcing her for unnatural relations, the police of Dasuya police station have booked the accused husband. According to the information, a woman resident of Arjun Colony located in Dasuya has lodged a complaint with the police. She told that she was married on November 2, 2014 with Amanpreet Singh, a resident of Shakti Nagar, Dera Basi district, Mohali. According to her, after marriage, her husband allegedly started harassing her demanding more dowry and having unnatural relations. According to her, the accused harassed her and threw her out of the house. The police have registered a case. OC

2 booked for illegal mining

Hoshiarpur: Dasuya Police have arrested one person and booked another for illegal mining. The police have also seized two trolleys filled with soil. Mining Officer Lovepreet Singh told the police that he, along with Dasuya police party suddenly raided Alampur village. During this, two trolleys filled with soil were seen. During the enquiry, the parties concerned could not produce any document in this regard. After which one of the accused Sukhchain Singh, a resident Abdullapur was nabbed while his accomplice Kulbant Singh escaped. After registering the case, the police have started further action.