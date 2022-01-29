Jalandhar Administration ropes in all departments for 100% vaccination cover

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, January 28

Making an elaborate plan to cover all eligible beneficiaries under the Covid-19 vaccination across the district, the administration has involved all departments to achieve the 100 per cent vaccination target.

While reviewing the vaccination operations, Deputy Commissioner Ghanshyam Thori said the administration had deputed 76 nodal officers for all 257 session sites to motivate beneficiaries to come forward for their due doses.

He said these nodal officers and health nodal officers would submit the daily progress report to the authorities concerned. He said there were 15 nodal officers appointed for the 100 session sites falling in Jalandhar-1 subdivision while five for 34 sites in Jalandhar-2 subdivision, 36 nodal officers for 38 sites in Nakodar, 12 for 58 sites in Phillaur subdivision and eight for 27 session sites in Shahkot.

Holding discussions with all the line departments, the Deputy Commissioner said now Saturday and Sunday (January 29 and 30) would witness special vaccination camps in the district, where all eligible beneficiaries could get themselves jabbed.