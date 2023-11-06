Jalandhar administration to honour farmers for not burning straw

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 5

The district administration will honour farmers with ‘Vatavaran De Raakhe’ (protectors of environment) title, who will not set paddy straw and crop residue on fire.

Deputy Commissioner Capt Karnail Singh said farmers who were showing way to others in managing stubble in fields or averting farm fires would be honoured with ‘Vatavaran De Raakhe’ title.

He also gave a clarion call to panchayats and social and religious organisations to come forward for intensifying the awareness campaign launched by the administration in association with the agriculture and other departments. He said the administration was helping farmers in ensuring mechanised management of paddy straw by providing machines and bailers.

Chief Agriculture Officer Dr Naresh Gulati said farmers of Sherpur Dona village had made firm commitment against stubble burning. Farmer Tirath Singh and others were making efforts to manage the paddy straw itself in the fields. Similarly, there was no farm fires in Amarjitpura and Mokha villages of Sultanpur Lodhi block, said Gulati, adding that Bhakhuwal, Metle, Bakrpur, Bulewal, Bakarpur, Mirzapur, Daudpur, Bajaj, Tandi, Khairanbad, Boparai, Fatehpur Lamme, Bagrian and Damulian villages in Nadala block and Rawalpindi in Phagwara block were aggressively working against stubble burning. Likewise, Tarkhanwala and Sangowal villages in Dhilwan block were also not burning crop residues.

#Environment