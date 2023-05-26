 Jalandhar: Admissions start at Lyallpur Khalsa : The Tribune India

Campus notes

Jalandhar: Admissions start at Lyallpur Khalsa

KMV Collegiate students who performed well in PSEB Class XII examination being honoured. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: The admission process at Lyallpur Khalsa College for Women is on as students are taking admission in postgraduate and graduate courses being offered by the college. Principal Dr Navjot said the students were showing interest in postgraduate courses like MA (English, Hindi, Punjabi, History), MSc (Computer Science, IT, Fashion Designing) and MCom. At the same time, the students also showed interest in joining graduate courses such as BA (with various subject options), BA (Hons), BCom, BCom (Hons), BCA, BSc (IT), BSc (FD), BSc Eco. The college also offers various diploma and add-on courses. She said girls were also showing interest in BA Geography (Hons). Principal added that the college offers various scholarship schemes for meritorious students.

Award ceremony at Eklavya school

Eklavya School organised citation and award ceremony for the students who have passed classes X and XII. The objective of organising the ceremony was to appreciate the students for their hard work in board exams, said chairman JK Gupta,. The award ceremony was started by awarding scholarship of Rs 5,100 to Sanchit Gandhi, who scored 99 per cent in Class XII board exams. Other Class XII and Class X toppers also got cash awards. Seema Handa, director, congratulated the students, parents and teachers for good result in board exams.

3-week classes at Apeejay college

Apeejay College of Fine Arts organised a three-week free of cost classes, ‘Design your own clothing’ for the students of Class XII. In the classes, Aishwarya and Tanya from the Department of Design taught the students about hand painting, block printing, tie and dye and screen printing. They were taught that they could use these different ways to design T shirts, bedsheets, cushion covers, wall hangings etc. The students were made aware that they can be as creative as they want to be when it comes to fashion. Principal Dr Neerja Dhingra expressing her views said since the youth is the future of the nation, it was important to guide them and these free of cost skill enhancement classes give them an opportunity to explore the various courses which they might pursue in the future.

St Soldier students ace board exams

New St Soldier students in jubilant mood after performing well in PSEB Class XII examinations. Tribune photo

New St Soldier Senior Secondary Public School, Guru Ravidas Nagar, has got cent per cent result of Class XII. As many as 138 students appeared in the Punjab School Education Board examination. Out of 138, 22 students appeared for the science stream. Karuna and Himanshu secured 87.8 and 87.6 per cent marks, respectively. Nearly 38 children took the exam in commerce group. Among them, Trisha stood first in the school by scoring 93.2 per cent and Sonam stood second by scoring 91 per cent. Amit and Rajni secured the third position with 89 per cent marks. Amit and Trisha scored 100 marks in business studies. Sushma Handa, director of the school, congratulated the students and their parents on their success and inspired them to move forward in life.

Tribune Shorts


