Jalandhar Admn all set for smooth conduct of LS elections: DC

Jalandhar, March 12

The district administration claims to be fully geared up for the Parliamentary elections 2024 saying all preliminary arrangements have been made by the administration for free and fair polls.

Vishesh Sarangal, Deputy Commissioner-cum-DEO, Jalandhar, while taking part in a videoconferencing with the ECI, along with SSP Mukhwinder Singh Bhullar, DCP Ankur Gupta, ADCs and ROs, today said the district administration was all set for the smooth conduct of the Lok Sabha polls.

He said the Jalandhar Parliament constituency had nearly 16.17 lakh voters who will exercise their franchise at 1,951 polling booths.

He said teams had already been constituted to implement the Model Code of Conduct in true spirit. Besides, C-Vigil monitoring teams and IT teams had also been constituted.

Sarangal said to provide necessary approvals to candidates in an easy manner, Suwidha permission team at the DEO and ARO level with nodal officers had also been deputed. To keep a hawk’s eye on expenditure during the elections, various teams would work round the clock besides ensuring webcasting monitoring at booth level for more transparency in voting process.

Advocating strengthening SVEEP activities in the district, Sarangal asked the officials to increase daily activities with an aim to achieve the target of more than 70 per cent polling in elections. He said youth, especially those in the age group of 18-19 years, must be encouraged to play a significant role in voting.

The DEO said district-level complaint monitoring team and district-level media monitoring teams had also been constituted. Meanwhile, Jalandhar (Rural) SSP Mukhwinder Singh Bhullar and DCP Ankur Gupta said arms deposition arrangements had been made. Adequate security arrangements were also in place.

Later, the Deputy Commissioner also visited the Director Land Records office here to check the proposed counting centres.

He asked the officials to work with dedication for the smooth conduct of Parliamentary polls as it was the biggest festival of democracy in the country.

