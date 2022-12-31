Jalandhar all set to ring in New Year

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 12

To usher in 2023 in style and with elan, Jalandharites have already started surfing various options available with them on the New Year night.

There are many youth and couples who wish to dress up nicely, have a lavish dinner with family and friends and shake a leg as they say goodbye to 2022 and welcome the New Year. City hotels and restaurants have special offers for the night which includes DJ music, live music and multi-cuisine dinner.

Some restaurants have already started creating a nice ambience for the revellers to assemble and be able to spend a nice time. Selfie points are also being created for them to create memories with their loved ones on the New Year.

Siddhartha Singh of Zoka restaurant says, “Our New Year party will be in a dimly lit-up garden area. Amidst the mist and foggy evening, we will ensure that everyone is comfortable as we will provide a good number of angeethis around which they will be able to keep themselves warm. We have roped in two renowned DJ bands and will set up a nice dance floor. Our guests will be able to enjoy exotic drinks, snacks and meal.”

Rajan Chopra, a hotelier, says arrangements for the New Year party have been made at Ramada Hotel, revolving restaurant Parikrama and kids’ gaming zone Game On. “Our banquets are being nicely decked up. There will be live singing. Kids’ zone will remain open till midnight. While the kids enjoy the game sessions, their parents will be able to enjoy our lavish spread of food, he adds.

The members of Jullundur Gymkhana Club will organise a Bollywood style dance party. “We have a dance troupe and a band to regale the audience. Since the party will be in the open garden area, we have installed electric heaters. The members will be able to enjoy a wide range of food, including snacks, drinks and Indian style meals,” says club secretary Sandeep Behl.

At Best Western Summerlea, a live derby chicken counter will be the main attraction. Rajesh Thakur, General Manager of the hotel, said, “The visitors will be able to enjoy from a wide range of appetisers and multi-cuisine snacks on a payment of Rs 1,199 per person”. Hotel Fortune has two packages for couple entry at Rs 6,000 and Rs 7,000 for the New Year’s eve.

PEOPLESPEAK

Have resolved to improve fitness

My New Year resolution will be to improve my fitness. I have also resolved to spend more time on meditation. At work, I intend to make my team develop more patience. — Rachna Monga, School Principal

Aim set at getting Gold in athletics

I will work more on my trainees so that they achieve greater heights. Most Punjab athletes got silver in National Games; we will now aim for gold and a better ranking for the state. — Sarabjit Singh Happy, sports coach

Rehabilitating drug addicts priority

In 2023, I will work on drug addicts. I intend to work on three to four youths at a time, getting them admitted to a rehabilitation centre and also ensuring job for them. — Babandeep Singh, police officer

Will focus more on research work

I have resolved to work more on academic qualifications. I need to pursue PhD and focus more on research work. — Tarandeep Kaur Lally, Asst Professor