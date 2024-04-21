Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: Apeejay College of Fine Arts held its 49th annual prize distribution function to honour and applaud the hard work, dedication and persistence of students who had achieved excellence in academics, sports and extra-curricular activities. The chief guest of the day was Balvinder Kaur, Commissioner of Income Tax, CBDT, Government of India. She was warmly welcomed by Neerja Dhingra, principal. She also welcomed Nirmal Mahajan (member, board of governors), Dr Rajesh Bagga (director, Apeejay Institute of Management), Sangeeta Nistandra (principal, Apeejay School, Mahavir Marg) and AK Sharma (principal, Apeejay School, Ramamandi). A total of 69 students were honoured for their performances in zonal, inter-zonal youth festival.

Innocent Hearts Group

To bid a cheerful adieu to the final year, students of Innocent Hearts Group of Institutions (IHGI) organised a vibrant and spirited farewell party, Sayonara 2024. All dignitaries, faculty members, students and staff came together to mark cherished memories and significant milestones achieved throughout the year. The farewell party, held on the campus, began with the welcome of dignitaries — Aradhana Bowry, Executive Director, Finance, Health, and Colleges; Sharmila Nakra, deputy director (cultural affairs). The highlight of the event was the ‘memory walk’. Graduating students indulged creatively and the stage was set on fire through ramp walk. Throughout the day, the attendees were treated to a plethora of activities and performances. The winners were felicitated with titles and prizes by Rahul Jain, deputy director, schools and colleges, and Dr Gagandeep Kaur Dhanju, officiating director. The title of Mr Farewell IHGI was won by Jyoti Prakash (HMCT8), Ms Farewell IHGI was Suhani Jain (BCom), and Mr Handsome IHGI was Karan Sharma (BCA). Rahul Jain presented a vote of thanks.

PCM SD College for Women

Eco Club of PCM SD College for Women, in collaboration with Punjab State Council for Science and Technology and the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Government of India, organised a guest lecture on ‘Awareness regarding millets’ under the Environment Education Programme. The lecture aimed to educate attendees about the nutritional and environmental benefits of millets, emphasising their significance in sustainable agriculture. Dr Nitika Kapoor, assistant professor, Department of Botanical and Environmental Sciences, Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, delivered an insightful presentation. She highlighted the crucial role played by millets in enhancing soil health and biodiversity conservation. She emphasised that millets are gluten-free, making them suitable for individuals with dietary restrictions and those managing diabetes.

Lyallpur Khalsa College for Women

A one-day interactive workshop was conducted in an exclusive manner at Lyallpur Khalsa College of Education for Women on the theme ‘Understanding the learner’. About 47 representatives of famous schools of the city participated in this workshop with great enthusiasm. The objective of this workshop was to understand the psychological condition, differences and personality of the student body and provide necessary guidance and leadership. The teachers present were also taught how to administer, score and interpret various psychometric tests. The workshop was held to sensitise the teachers of the district. On the occasion, president of the Governing Council Balbir Kaur congratulated the authorities for holding the event.

Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya

Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya is going to organise sports trials for HMV Collegiate Sr Sec School on April 25-26. Principal Ajay Sareen said these trials would be conducted for athletics, basketball, cricket, judo, gymnastics, boxing, hockey, kabaddi, kho-kho, volleyball, weight lifting, wrestling and wushu, etc. She said players should take admission in HMV Collegiate School to avail the benefits offered. She added that HMV has proudly played a pivotal role with maximum contribution to Guru Nanak Dev University’s triumph in MAKA trophy. HMV has recently clinched the Women Champions Trophy, 2023, which is a testament to the hard work and perseverance of its athletes, coaches and the entire sports department. HMV’s talented player, Prachi Yadav was awarded with the prestigious Arjuna Award for her outstanding performance and dedication to her sport. Another shining star, Harmilan Bains brought glory to the institute by winning medals in the Asian Games, 2023.

