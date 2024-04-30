Jalandhar: Apeejay School

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: A solo dance competition was organised to mark International Dance Day. The event held an array of talent and creativity from participating students. Each participant brought a unique style and energy to the stage, captivating the audience with their performances. The dances ranged from classical to contemporary, fusion to folk, showcasing a diverse range of genres and techniques. The judging panel consisted Dr Mickey Verma and Lovepreet Kaur from Apeejay College of Fine Arts, both experienced dancers and instructors, who assessed the performances based on criteria such as technique, choreography, stage presence, and overall performance quality. Principal Sangeeta Nistandra congratulated the participants and appreciated their efforts.

Swami Sant Dass Public School

To highlight the right and importance of voting, Swami Sant Dass Public School, Phagwara, in collaboration with SVEEP, organised a voter awareness campaign. The main objective of the programme was to increase voters’ registration and voting to make the democracy more powerful. During the campaign, a short PowerPoint presentation creating awareness on the ‘Right to Vote’ was shown to students and faculty members. A pledge was also taken during the campaign to uphold the democratic traditions of our country. Poster-making competition and declamation competition were also organised during this campaign. Around 40 students, along with faculty members, became a part of the campaign. Davinder Kaur (vice-principal) delivered a lecture on the importance of voting and the role of the Election Commission. Principal Anju Mehta exhorted the students to actively participate in voting.

Seth Hukam Chand SD Public School

A rocksport camp was organised at Seth Hukam Chand SD Public Sr Sec School for classes IV-VIII. Students participated in various adventure activities such as zip line, hippity-hop race, hamster wheel, magical maze, sport climbing, laser beam, tug of war, hopscotch, mine field, Burma bridge, commando net, etc. They conquered challenges, built teamwork and embraced independence through these activities. Bonfire was lit at the end of the camp, wherein students sang songs and danced. Principal Priyanka Sharma said such camps help in building social and emotional skills of the students and true learning takes place outside the classrooms as it opens the doors to endless possibilities.

Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya

The Zoology Department of Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya, Jalandhar, in collaboration with Synergy Pathology Lab, organised a ‘workshop-cum-hands on training on medical lab techniques’. The workshop was aimed to enrich the students with the skills of performing various medical techniques with special emphasis on histopathology. The resource person of the workshop Jagjiwan (senior lab technician) was welcomed by Dr Seema Marwaha, Dean, Academics and Head of Zoology Department. Principal Ajay Sareen congratulated the organisers, including Seema Marwaha, coordinator, Sakshi Verma and Ravi Kumar, conveners, for their dedication and efforts in organising such events. The students enthusiastically participated in the workshop and received hands-on training on the methods of collection of blood samples, the procedure of sample collection, block preparation, cutting of thin section using microtome, staining and preparation of permanent slides for histological studies.

Hindu Kanya College

To bid hearty adieu to the students of the outgoing PG and UG classes, a farewell party was organised at the Hindu Kanya College, Kapurthala. Pragna (BCA-VI) won the much coveted title of Miss Hindu Kanya College and Amandeep Kaur and Amandeep, won the first and second runners-up, respectively. Principal Archna Garg presided over the function as the chief guest. Tilak Raj Aggarwal, president, college management committee, graced the occasion as the special guest. Students of UG VI semester, PG IV semester, diplomas II semester and teachers were engaged in various games. The students exhibited their emotions and talents through dances, poems, mimicry, choreography, songs, speeches and videos. The ramp walk added a sensational charm to the gleeful atmosphere.

Police DAV Public School

A counselling session was organised for the students of Class X at Police DAV Public School, under the guidance of Principal Dr Rashmi Vij and supervisor Cinny Malhotra. The session was conducted under the life skills forum. The theme was ‘Gratitude: core value for success’. The session aimed at cultivating the value of gratitude among the students and helping them become better and happier individuals. Vani and Divya exhorted the students to talk about the aspects of their lives, for which they are grateful. They urged the students to devote a few minutes every day to express gratitude towards God. A video on the same theme was also played. Cinny Malhotra also stressed on the immense significance of gratitude and guided the students about how to make themselves better and enhance their academic performance.

Rayat Bahra College

Rayat Bahra Management College organised a farewell party titled ‘Jashan-e-Rukhsat’. The event witnessed participation from BCom students. Principal Dr Harinder Singh Gill and department in-charge, Davinder Thakur, highlighted the significance of the event, emphasising its role in celebrating the accomplishments of the departing students. The event featured a diverse range of activities. Mandeep Kaur was crowned ‘Miss Farewell’ and Arshdeep Singh was honoured with the title of ‘Mr Farewell’.

